The central United States is currently under threat from severe weather and heavy rainfall. A slow-moving frontal system is bringing showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for flash flooding in areas from the Lower Mississippi Valley into the Southern Appalachians. The National Weather Service has issued a Slight Risk (level 2/4) of excessive rainfall in these regions, warning of localized flash flooding, especially in urban areas and low-lying regions. In contrast, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are experiencing unusually cool weather. A broad mid to upper-level vortex centered across eastern Canada is supporting this cold pattern, with temperatures remaining below average. Highs are mainly in the 50s and 60s, particularly in the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Early morning frost is possible on Saturday from the upper Ohio Valley to the central Appalachians.

Heatwave conditions in the Southern and Western US

Meanwhile, the southern and western parts of the country are experiencing above-average temperatures. Daytime highs are 10-15 degrees above average, with some areas in South and West Texas reaching into the triple digits. These conditions may lead to Moderate to locally Major HeatRisk impacts through Saturday, with caution advised for outdoor activities due to the risk of dehydration and heatstroke.

Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather forecasts and heed any warnings or advisories issued by the National Weather Service. As weather conditions can change rapidly, especially with severe storms and heatwaves, staying informed is crucial for safety during the holiday weekend.

