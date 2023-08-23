In short: A memorial service will be held in the Victorian town of Korumburra for Don and Gail Patterson, who died from suspected mushroom poisoning

A public memorial service will be held next week for a couple who died from suspected mushroom poisoning in Victoria’s east last month.

Don and Gail Patterson, along with Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, died after eating a meal which is believed to have included poisonous mushrooms.

Ian Wilkinson, Ms Wilkinson’s husband and the local pastor, remains in hospital.

The three deaths are being investigated by homicide detectives.

The woman who cooked the meal, Erin Patterson, remains a suspect but is not in custody.

Erin Patterson hosted the lunch at which police believe three people were fatally poisoned by mushrooms at her home in South Gippsland.(ABC News: Michael Lorigan)

Don and Gail Patterson were buried in a private service earlier this week, attended by close family members.

A public memorial for the couple will be held at Korumburra Recreation Centre on August 31.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the family said the Pattersons were known for “their humility and the positive impact they had on those around them”.

“The Patterson family has expressed their deep gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, and understanding during this challenging time,” they said.

“They have been touched by the many memories and stories shared by friends, acquaintances, and even strangers who were touched by Don and Gail’s kindness and generosity.”

Earlier this month, Erin Patterson gave her first detailed account of what transpired before and after the fatal lunch.

She said she had bought the fungi at a supermarket and an Asian grocery store and was herself hospitalised after eating the lunch.

“I am now wanting to clear up the record because I have become extremely stressed and overwhelmed by the deaths of my loved ones,” Ms Patterson said in a statement to police.

“I am hoping this statement might help in some way. I believe if people understood the background more, they would not be so quick to rush to judgement.”