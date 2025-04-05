Iran successfully defending their Asian beach soccer cup title in Thailand [Getty/TNA]

Iran’s beach soccer team were crowned Asian champions for the fourth time in their history this week, comfortably beating Oman 8-1 in Thailand. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad will face Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi King’s Cup final next month, after a dramatic win by the Jeddah side against Al-Shabab.

Additionally, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia could join forces to host the men’s Rugby World Cup in the next decade, in a new sporting venture for the Gulf countries.

Iran history makers at beach soccer Asia cup

Iran’s beach soccer team have successfully defended their title, after winning the 2025 AFC Asian cup in Thailand on Sunday.

The Iranian side beat Oman 8-1 in a decisive victory in the city of Pattaya.

Iran made history, with their victory now putting them ahead of Japan as the only team to have won the competition four times.

Iran dominated the game from the opening whistle, with the side finding a breakthrough before the end of the first half after Seyedmohammad Dastan’s long-range effort was saved by Omani keeper Amjad Al-Hamdani. Then, Mahdi Shirmohammadi leaped high into the air to net home the rebound – putting them in the lead.

In the second half, Reza Amiri extended Iran’s lead after converting a free-kick. Further goals came from Mohaved Mohammadpour, Mohammad Ali Mokhtari as well as Ali Mirshekari.

Oman also found the net with a goal from Sami Al-Balushi, but the side was trailing far too behind for a comeback.

During their campaign, Iran successfully beat the likes of Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals, as well as Bahrain, Thailand and Indonesia.

Arab teams also faired well in the competition. Saudi Arabia secured a fourth-place position after their defeat to the Japan. Lebanon and Kuwait also competed.

To top off their highly-successful tournament, forward Mirshekari won both most valuable player of the competition, as well as top scorer, while Mirjalili also won best goalkeeper.

Al-Ittihad reach Saudi King’s Cup final in dramatic fashion

Top Saudi team Al-Ittihad will be vying for some well-deserved silverware this season, as they will face Al-Qadsiah for the much-coveted Saudi King’s Cup final next month, after both teams won their respective semi-finals this week.

Al-Ittihad, captained by France legend Karim Benzema, won their bout against Al-Shabab in dramatic fashion, after being 2-1 down during most of the game.

Fabinho scored the opening goal with a penalty, giving the team the lead throughout the first half. However, Al-Shabab soon equalised and took the lead, following two goals in three minutes from Argentine Cristian Guanca in the 64th and 67th minutes. Al-Shabab looked like the likely winners of the game, before two stoppage time goals from Danilo Perreira turned the game around dramatically.

The Jeddah-based team will now take on Al-Qadsiah next month, after the Khobar-based team saw off Al-Raed with a late goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah are currently placed first and fourth in the Saudi Pro League table, respectively.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE to launch joint bid for rugby world cup

Asia Rugby President Qais Al-Dhalai has suggested that Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia may join forces to launch a joint bid to host the men’s Rugby World Cup within the next decade or so.

According to Al-Dhalai, the three Gulf nations have the infrastructure and ambition to stage either the 2035 or 2039 edition of the tournament, according to The Times.

“As our leaders in the Gulf believe, nothing is impossible. I foresee this [a Rugby World Cup in the Gulf] as something that might happen in 2035,” Al-Dhalai said.

If successful, the bid would make history as the first Rugby World Cup held in the Middle East. The bidding process for the 2035 edition is expected to begin within the next two years.

By the time the 2035 FIFA World Cup kicks off, Saudi Arabia will have joined Qatar in hosting the tournament, adding to a growing list of major international sporting events taking place across the region.

The UAE, meanwhile, continues to host the renowned Dubai rugby 7s—Asia’s longest-running sports event since its launch in 1970.

Qatar is also set to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027.

If submitted, a Gulf bid for the Rugby World Cup would likely face competition from South Africa, Italy, and Spain, though Asia Rugby’s president believes these rivals won’t pose a significant obstacle.

“I don’t want to underestimate other bids, and I believe South Africa and other European countries might be interested as well, but if World Rugby worked hard on this with a solid plan, it might happen in 2035,” Al-Dhalai said.