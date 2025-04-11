Mo Salah is set to spend 10 years with Liverpool after signing a new two-year deal [Getty/TNA]

Mohamed Salah has ended months of speculation over his future after inking a two-year deal with Liverpool FC, much to the delight of fans. Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr win their first Riyadh derby in three years with two goals, while the CAF Champions League will see at least one Egyptian team in the final, later this month.

Relief as Salah signs two-year deal with Liverpool, ends rumours of a Saudi Arabia move

Egyptian star forward Mohamed Salah has ended months of speculation over his future, after signing a two-year deal with Liverpool FC on Friday.

Salah had been the subject of many rumours concerning the remaining years of his playing career, with many predicting that the Egyptian captain will head to Saudi Arabia on a lucrative deal, in the same fashion as many other English Premier League footballers over the past few of years.

The deal will surely bring relief to the club’s fans, due to his status at one of the club’s greats and as an indispensable player as the Reds edge closer to securing the Premier League title this season.

Salah is considered one of Liverpool’s greatest all-time players, having scored 243 goals in 394 appearances for the Merseyside club since joining from Roma in 2017. He is also the club’s third all-time scorer.

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies,” Salah said in a club statement.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be ten.”

“I would like to say to the fans, I am very happy to be here,” he added.

“He has shown at this club for so many years in a row how much of a value he is for the club and the team,” coach Arne Slot said. “As like all our fans and his team-mates, we are very happy that he has extended for two more years.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Liverpool were nearing agreements to extend the contracts of Salah and his teammate, club captain Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch defender also confirmed signing a new two-year contract on Friday.

Salah had previously cast doubt over his future, stating in November he was “probably more out than in” after months without a formal offer.

While the news on Salah and Van Dijk has provided relief, uncertainty lingers around right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Reports suggest the England international is in talks with Real Madrid over a potential free transfer ahead of next season.

Riyadh derby sees first Al-Nassr win in years thanks to Ronaldo

Saudi football witnessed one of its most exciting fixtures this week in the form of the Riyadh derby, which saw Al-Nassr go head-to-head with rivals Al-Hilal.

Superstar player Cristiano Ronaldo netted two goals for Al-Nassr to give them much-awaited Riyadh derby victory in the Saudi Pro League – their first in over three years.

Ali Al-Hassan gave Al-Nassr the lead with an impressive goal towards the end of injury time during the first half. Al-Hassan curled a shot delivered by midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in the top corner of Al-Hilal’s net. Ronaldo extended that lead just a few minutes later shortly after the second half started, in the 47th minute.

Al-Hilal managed to come back with a header from defender Ali Al-Bulayhi. A penalty, however, was given to Al-Nassr following a handball, giving a chance for the Yellows to inch closer to their first Riyadh derby victory in six games. Ronaldo successfully converted the penalty the 88th minute, sealing the win for the away team. The penalty was the Portuguese’s 21st league goal of the season and his 30th overall.

The Yellows’ victory dealt a major blow to their city rivals, as they had hoped a victory would strengthen their chances to climb to the top spot of the Saudi Pro League table.

Al-Nassr still trail nine points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. Saudi Arabian football fans will next feast their eyes on the Jeddah derby on Saturday, between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

Egyptian team guaranteed to contest CAF Champions League trophy

Egyptian clubs Al-Ahly and Pyramids FC will both vie for a spot in the CAF Champions League final, after winning their quarterfinal bouts this week and qualifying for the semifinals, respectively.

A goal from Emam Ashour in the 80th minute secured Al-Ahly a 1-0 win over Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal, booking their ticket to the semifinals. Al-Ahly previously won the previous leg 1-0.

Pyramids FC lost their second leg bout 2-0 against Moroccan side AS FAR. However, their 4-1 victory during the first leg gave them an overall win of 4-3.

Both Cairo teams will face South African sides later this month. Al-Ahly will play against Mamelodi Sundowns, who currently sit atop the country’s top flight. Pyramids FC will play against Orlando Pirates, who are second in the South African league.

Regardless of the outcome, the final will feature at least one Egyptian team. Al-Ahly are the favourites, given their track record in the competition. The side has won 12 CAF Champions League trophies, and are currently the defending champions.