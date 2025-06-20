Dubai, UAE – Following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 19th June 2025, the Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) is thrilled to announce several new additions to our board of MENALAC, as part of the associations bi-annual elections. This newly elected leadership team will work alongside the existing board to advance MENALAC’s mission of strengthening and unifying the Leisure and Entertainment (L&E) industry across the MENA region.

MENALAC continues to play a vital role as the region’s leading representative body for the attractions and amusement sector. With a refreshed board comprising influential and experienced industry professionals, the Council is positioned to accelerate progress, set benchmarks, and lead conversations that shape the future of leisure in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Our newly elected board is fully aligned with MENALAC’s enduring vision—to unite operators, manufacturers, suppliers, consultants, tourism authorities, and regulators on a common platform that encourages collaboration and promotes high operational standards across the region. At the heart of our mission is a commitment to building a harmonized, safe, and forward-thinking leisure and entertainment landscape—one that evolves with the growing expectations of both consumers and businesses,” said Silvio Liedtke, Vice President of MENALAC.

Over the coming term, MENALAC’s leadership will focus on strengthening the industry’s foundation through advocacy, education, and industry connectivity. By creating meaningful opportunities for professional growth, promoting best practices in safety and operations, and offering platforms for regional and global networking, MENALAC will continue to empower its members and elevate the industry.

The newly elected board will also steer MENALAC’s efforts to enhance the availability and reliability of market insights and data—enabling better decision-making across all segments of the industry. Through high-impact events, conferences, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, the Council aims to foster innovation and encourage excellence across the region’s rapidly evolving attractions sector.

As the L&E industry in the MENA region continues to grow and diversify, MENALAC stands ready to lead—championing the interests of its members and ensuring the region remains a vibrant, competitive, and globally recognised force in the world of leisure and entertainment.

The MENALAC Board for 2025-2026 is as follows: