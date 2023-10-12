Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email

New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez has been hit with an updated indictment in which prosecutors allege that he, his wife, and two others conspired to have him act as an unregistered agent for the Egyptian government while serving as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The new charges against the Democratic senator, who served as either the ranking member or chairman of the powerful Senate panel from 2018 until he stepped aside after being indicted on bribery, conspiracy and honest services fraud charges last month, state that he, his wife Nadine Menendez, and co-defendant Wael Hana — plus “others known and known” — “wilfully combined, conspired, confederated and agreed together and with each other” to have him “act as an agent” of “the government of Egypt and Egyptian officials”.

The superseding indictment, which was unveiled on Thursday, also states that Mr Menendez and his co-conspirators committed two “overt acts” to further their conspiracy by meeting at a Manhattan restaurant on 30 June 2018 and on 21 September 2019, with the latter meeting including an unnamed Egyptian official.

Mr Menendez is also accused of taking bribes in the form of cash, gold bars, and a Mercedes-Benz convertible used by his wife in exchange for intervening to make sure foreign military aid was directed to the Egyptian government.

He has denied the allegations and has pledged to remain in office and fight the charges, despite calls for his resignation from more than half of the Senate Democratic Caucus and members of New Jersey’s House delegation.

At a news conference last month, he said he “firmly believes” that he will be “exonerated” and remain New Jersey’s senior senator after “all the facts are presented”.