



Menopause is a natural part of a woman’s life cycle, but it brings with it a series of changes beyond just hot flashes and mood swings that can significantly impact one’s overall health. As women enter menopause and move into post-menopausal stages, bone loss can accelerate, leaving them at higher risk for osteoporosis. Indeed, in the U.S. alone, 80% of those who have osteoporosis are estimated to be women. Understanding the connection between menopause and osteoporosis and taking proactive steps to maintain bone health is crucial for reducing the risk of fractures and improving quality of life. What is osteoporosis? Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by weakened bones that are more susceptible to fractures. It occurs when the body loses too much bone mass, makes too little bone, or both. Bones become brittle, and even a minor fall or a seemingly innocuous bump can lead to serious fractures. Spine fractures, in particular, are twice as common as other fractures (for example, in the hips or wrists) that are usually attributed to osteoporosis. The link between osteoporosis and menopause As you approach 30, your body creates more bones than are being lost. However, during menopause, estrogen levels naturally decline, which in turn impacts your bone production. In fact, up to 20% of bone density loss can happen in the first five to seven years after menopause. While a drop in estrogen is completely normal, it can contribute to osteoporosis, as estrogen is typically responsible for slowing the natural decay of bones. This, coupled with the smaller and thinner bones of women (when compared to men), makes women especially susceptible to osteoporosis, so maintaining bone health should be kept at the forefront of your mind if you are approaching menopause. The effects of bone loss are also compounded by other factors such as age, genetics, a lack of physical activity, poor nutrition, and certain lifestyle choices. For instance, caucasian women are at greater risk of osteoporosis, with 20% of caucasian women over the age of 50 being estimated to have the condition. The importance of bone health and bone density Maintaining strong, healthy bones is critical for women, especially as they age. If you’re not sure what bone density refers to, it’s the amount of bone mineral content in a given area of bone and is a key indicator of bone health. A bone density test (also known as a DEXA scan) is a simple, non-invasive test and the most common way to assess bone health. Bone loss is a big deal, and any healthcare professional, whether it’s a general practitioner or a student studying a direct entry MSN program, will tell you it significantly increases your risk of bone fractures. The earlier bone density is assessed, the better you can plan your approach to maintaining bone health throughout menopause and in your later years. How to keep your bones healthy during menopause Described as a “silent” disease, osteoporosis often goes unnoticed until a fracture occurs, so ensuring that you keep your bones healthy during and after menopause is paramount. The key to keeping your bones healthy rests on these three key aspects: exercise, lifestyle, and diet. Consider incorporating resistance training into your exercise regime, as lifting weights helps to strengthen your bones. These types of workouts make your bones undergo a process called bone remodelling. Stress is placed on bones when you lift weights, and your bones respond by producing new bone tissue, which increases bone strength and density. Beyond adding weightlifting to your daily routine, it’s important (as always) to limit tobacco and alcohol use, as both can interfere with the bone-forming process. Smoking can weaken your bones, and regularly drinking alcohol can also increase the risk of osteoporosis in both men and women. Maintaining a healthy weight and preventing obesity will also help to keep your bones strong, as will going outside and exposing yourself to the sun’s rays (which trigger vitamin D production). When it comes to your diet, make sure that you prioritize foods rich in vitamin D (think oily fish, eggs, mushrooms, and foods fortified with vitamin D) and calcium (milk, cheese, yogurt, or even almonds, seeds, figs, and tofu if you’re trying to eat a dairy-free diet). You can also speak to your doctor about taking vitamin D supplements if you wish to increase your vitamin D levels through other means. Menopause is a time of significant hormonal change that affects many aspects of women’s health, including bone health. Bone loss accelerates as estrogen levels drop, leading to a higher risk of osteoporosis and fractures. However, with proper nutrition, regular exercise, and healthy lifestyle choices, women can significantly reduce their risk of osteoporosis and maintain strong bones throughout their lives. By taking proactive steps to preserve bone health, women can enjoy an active and independent life well into their later years.