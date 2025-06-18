The 2024-25 men’s college basketball season tipped in November with two interim head coaches: at Virginia, following Tony Bennett’s unexpected retirement, and at South Florida, following Amir Abdur-Rahim’s unexpected death. The coaching carousel began spinning then, with more teams joining — or set to join at the end of the season.

Among the biggest of those jobs: Miami, Florida State, Indiana, Utah and Texas.

Duke assistant Jai Lucas being tapped to take over the Hurricanes is now old news — along with Dallas Mavericks assistant Alex Jensen taking over at Utah and Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Loucks going to coach his alma mater, Florida State. So, too, is the news that came out on the first day of First Four games, that Indiana was hiring Darian DeVries away from West Virginia, after just one year with the Mountaineers. Will Wade agreed to join NC State after his 12-seeded McNeese Cowboys were eliminated from the NCAA tournament in the round of 32. And days after falling to Xavier in the First Four, Rodney Terry was fired at Texas — and Musketeers head coach Sean Miller took the job in Austin. Richard Pitino took the Xavier job — which means, yes, he’ll be coaching against his father, Rick Pitino, in the Big East next season.

Kevin Willard spent Maryland’s NCAA tournament run answering questions about whether he would take the Villanova job. He accepted it once the Terps were eliminated in the Sweet 16. Taking his place in College Park will be Buzz Williams, with Bucky McMillan bringing Buckyball to Texas A&M and the SEC.

We tracked all of the coaching firing and hiring moves in the men’s game for the 2025-26 season in one complete list below. Coaches considered interim are marked with an asterisk.

Last updated: June 18

School: Out (57) / In (57)

Alabama A&M: Otis Hughley Jr. / Donte Jackson

Alcorn State: Landon Bussie / Jake Morton

Arkansas State: Bryan Hodgson / Ryan Pannone

Bellarmine: Scott Davenport / Doug Davenport

Bryant: Phil Martelli Jr. / Jamion Christian

Campbell: Kevin McGeehan / John Andrzejek

Central Michigan: Tony Barbee / Andy Bronkema

Chicago State: Scott Spinelli / Landon Bussie

Cleveland State: Daniyal Robinson / Rob Summers

Colorado State: Niko Medved / Ali Farokhmanesh

Columbia: Jim Engles / Kevin Hovde

Denver: Jeff Wulbrun / Tim Bergstraser

Drake: Ben McCollum / Eric Henderson

Florida A&M: Patrick Crarey II / Charlie Ward

Florida State: Leonard Hamilton / Luke Loucks

Fordham: Keith Urgo / Mike Magpayo

Grambling: Donte Jackson / Patrick Crarey II

High Point: Alan Huss / Flynn Clayman

Indiana: Mike Woodson / Darian DeVries

IU Indianapolis: Paul Corsaro / Ben Howlett

Iona: Tobin Anderson / Dan Geriot

Iowa: Fran McCaffery / Ben McCollum

La Salle: Fran Dunphy / Darris Nichols

Lipscomb: Lennie Acuff / Kevin Carroll

Longwood: Griff Aldrich / Ronnie Thomas

Louisiana: Bob Marlin / Quannas White

Maryland: Kevin Willard / Buzz Williams

McNeese: Will Wade / Bill Armstrong

Miami: Jim Larrañaga / Jai Lucas

Minnesota: Ben Johnson / Niko Medved

Murray State: Steve Prohm / Ryan Miller

Navy: Ed DeChellis / Jon Perry

NC State: Kevin Keatts / Will Wade

New Mexico: Richard Pitino / Eric Olen

North Florida: Matthew Driscoll / Bobby Kennen*

North Texas: Ross Hodge / Daniyal Robinson

Oral Roberts: Russell Springmann / Kory Barnett

Penn: Steve Donahue / Fran McCaffery

Radford: Darris Nichols / Zach Chu

Sacramento State: Michael Czepil* / Mike Bibby

Samford: Bucky McMillan / Lennie Acuff

South Dakota State: Eric Henderson / Bryan Petersen

South Florida: Amir Abdur-Rahim / Bryan Hodgson

St. Francis (PA): Rob Krimmel / Luke McConnell

Stephen F. Austin: Kyle Keller / Matt Braeuer

Texas A&M: Buzz Williams / Bucky McMillan

Texas: Rodney Terry / Sean Miller

UC Riverside: Mike Magpayo / Gus Argenal

UC San Diego: Eric Olen / Clint Allard

UL Monroe: Keith Richard / Phil Cunningham

UNLV: Kevin Kruger / Josh Pastner

Utah: Craig Smith / Alex Jensen

VCU: Ryan Odom / Phil Martelli Jr.

Villanova: Kyle Neptune / Kevin Willard

Virginia: Tony Bennett / Ryan Odom

West Virginia: Darian DeVries / Ross Hodge

Xavier: Sean Miller / Richard Pitino