The 2024-25 men’s college basketball season tipped in November with two interim head coaches: at Virginia, following Tony Bennett’s unexpected retirement, and at South Florida, following Amir Abdur-Rahim’s unexpected death. The coaching carousel began spinning then, with more teams joining — or set to join at the end of the season.
Among the biggest of those jobs: Miami, Florida State, Indiana, Utah and Texas.
Duke assistant Jai Lucas being tapped to take over the Hurricanes is now old news — along with Dallas Mavericks assistant Alex Jensen taking over at Utah and Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Loucks going to coach his alma mater, Florida State. So, too, is the news that came out on the first day of First Four games, that Indiana was hiring Darian DeVries away from West Virginia, after just one year with the Mountaineers. Will Wade agreed to join NC State after his 12-seeded McNeese Cowboys were eliminated from the NCAA tournament in the round of 32. And days after falling to Xavier in the First Four, Rodney Terry was fired at Texas — and Musketeers head coach Sean Miller took the job in Austin. Richard Pitino took the Xavier job — which means, yes, he’ll be coaching against his father, Rick Pitino, in the Big East next season.
Kevin Willard spent Maryland’s NCAA tournament run answering questions about whether he would take the Villanova job. He accepted it once the Terps were eliminated in the Sweet 16. Taking his place in College Park will be Buzz Williams, with Bucky McMillan bringing Buckyball to Texas A&M and the SEC.
We tracked all of the coaching firing and hiring moves in the men’s game for the 2025-26 season in one complete list below. Coaches considered interim are marked with an asterisk.
Last updated: June 18
School: Out (57) / In (57)
Alabama A&M: Otis Hughley Jr. / Donte Jackson
Alcorn State: Landon Bussie / Jake Morton
Arkansas State: Bryan Hodgson / Ryan Pannone
Bellarmine: Scott Davenport / Doug Davenport
Bryant: Phil Martelli Jr. / Jamion Christian
Campbell: Kevin McGeehan / John Andrzejek
Central Michigan: Tony Barbee / Andy Bronkema
Chicago State: Scott Spinelli / Landon Bussie
Cleveland State: Daniyal Robinson / Rob Summers
Colorado State: Niko Medved / Ali Farokhmanesh
Columbia: Jim Engles / Kevin Hovde
Denver: Jeff Wulbrun / Tim Bergstraser
Drake: Ben McCollum / Eric Henderson
Florida A&M: Patrick Crarey II / Charlie Ward
Florida State: Leonard Hamilton / Luke Loucks
Fordham: Keith Urgo / Mike Magpayo
Grambling: Donte Jackson / Patrick Crarey II
High Point: Alan Huss / Flynn Clayman
Indiana: Mike Woodson / Darian DeVries
IU Indianapolis: Paul Corsaro / Ben Howlett
Iona: Tobin Anderson / Dan Geriot
Iowa: Fran McCaffery / Ben McCollum
La Salle: Fran Dunphy / Darris Nichols
Lipscomb: Lennie Acuff / Kevin Carroll
Longwood: Griff Aldrich / Ronnie Thomas
Louisiana: Bob Marlin / Quannas White
Maryland: Kevin Willard / Buzz Williams
McNeese: Will Wade / Bill Armstrong
Miami: Jim Larrañaga / Jai Lucas
Minnesota: Ben Johnson / Niko Medved
Murray State: Steve Prohm / Ryan Miller
Navy: Ed DeChellis / Jon Perry
NC State: Kevin Keatts / Will Wade
New Mexico: Richard Pitino / Eric Olen
North Florida: Matthew Driscoll / Bobby Kennen*
North Texas: Ross Hodge / Daniyal Robinson
Oral Roberts: Russell Springmann / Kory Barnett
Penn: Steve Donahue / Fran McCaffery
Radford: Darris Nichols / Zach Chu
Sacramento State: Michael Czepil* / Mike Bibby
Samford: Bucky McMillan / Lennie Acuff
South Dakota State: Eric Henderson / Bryan Petersen
South Florida: Amir Abdur-Rahim / Bryan Hodgson
St. Francis (PA): Rob Krimmel / Luke McConnell
Stephen F. Austin: Kyle Keller / Matt Braeuer
Texas A&M: Buzz Williams / Bucky McMillan
Texas: Rodney Terry / Sean Miller
UC Riverside: Mike Magpayo / Gus Argenal
UC San Diego: Eric Olen / Clint Allard
UL Monroe: Keith Richard / Phil Cunningham
UNLV: Kevin Kruger / Josh Pastner
Utah: Craig Smith / Alex Jensen
VCU: Ryan Odom / Phil Martelli Jr.
Villanova: Kyle Neptune / Kevin Willard
Virginia: Tony Bennett / Ryan Odom
West Virginia: Darian DeVries / Ross Hodge
Xavier: Sean Miller / Richard Pitino