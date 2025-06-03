It didn’t take long to see the effects of the NCAA’s decision to push back the start date of the men’s basketball transfer window by one week.

When the transfer portal closed last year, there were around 2,100 players. This year, there were already around 1,000 players in the portal by the end of the first day.

Exactly 30 days later, when it closed at midnight on April 22, there were nearly 2,700 players in the portal. More names are likely to trickle out with late paperwork submissions, but with the window officially closed, we’ve updated our top 100 transfers — and analyzed fits for each player who has already committed.

Editor’s note: Players who opted to stay in the 2025 NBA draft — RJ Luis Jr., Jamir Watkins and Cedric Coward — were removed from this list during the last update on May 30.

1. PJ Haggerty, 6-3, PG, Soph.

Transferring from Memphis to Kansas State

Outlook with Kansas State: Haggerty withdrew from the NBA draft, and after a handful of schools seemed to enter and exit his recruitment, he joined Jerome Tang’s roster in Manhattan, Kansas. From the perspective of continuing to produce at an incredibly high level, Kansas State is a great spot for Haggerty. He will have every opportunity to put up huge numbers and lead the Wildcats.

Pre-commitment analysis: A massive boost to the portal late in the window, Haggerty was one of the best guards in the country in 2024-25. He was named AAC Player of the Year and a second-team All-American after averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists this past season.

2. Bennett Stirtz, 6-4, PG, Jr.

Transferring from Drake to Iowa

Outlook with Iowa: Stirtz should be a seamless fit at Iowa, given he has played under McCollum at both Northwest Missouri State and Drake. He’s allowed plenty of freedom in McCollum’s half-court offense, and while he’ll be going against more size and athleticism on a consistent basis in the Big Ten than in the Missouri Valley, McCollum’s offense will get Stirtz in his spots.

Pre-commitment analysis: Stirtz played one season at Drake and led the Bulldogs to the second round of the NCAA tournament, winning Missouri Valley Player of the Year honors along the way. He averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists and was terrific in the postseason. Now, he is following Ben McCollum to Iowa.

3. Yaxel Lendeborg, 6-9, PF, Sr.

Transferring from UAB to Michigan

Outlook with Michigan: Lendeborg will be an anchor for Dusty May in Ann Arbor. And given Lendeborg’s versatile skill set and passing ability, it’s hard not to envision May thinking about Danny Wolf’s role with Lendeborg.

Pre-commitment analysis: One of the most productive players in college basketball over the past two seasons, Lendeborg has put together back-to-back double-double campaigns. He averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds (fourth in the country) and 4.2 assists this past season.

4. Darrion Williams, 6-6, SF, Jr.

Transferring from Texas Tech to NC State

Outlook with NC State: Williams could be the addition who makes Will Wade’s first team in Raleigh a legitimate top-25 contender. Williams will be the same do-it-all player he was at Texas Tech, and Wade has surrounded him with shotmakers and playmakers. It’s not a reach to say that Williams could propel the Wolfpack into the top three of the ACC.

Pre-commitment analysis: The first-team All-Big 12 pick was incredible in the NCAA tournament, averaging 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his final three games after averaging 15.1 points on the season.

5. Donovan Dent, 6-2, PG, Jr.

Transferring from New Mexico to UCLA

Outlook with UCLA: Mick Cronin wanted an upgrade at the point guard position, and Dent was one of the best in the country. His usage should fall some with ball handlers Skyy Clark and Trent Perry on the roster as well as scorers Eric Dailey and Tyler Bilodeau up front, but Dent will run the show.

Pre-commitment analysis: One of the elite point guards in college basketball, Dent ranked in the top 15 nationally in scoring and assists, averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 assists. He put up 25.0 points in the final six games of the season, then had 21 points and 6 assists against Marquette in the NCAA tournament.

6. Boogie Fland, 6-2, PG, Fr.

Transferring from Arkansas to Florida

Outlook with Florida: Florida emerged as the favorite to land Fland almost as soon as he withdrew from the NBA draft, and the Gators were able to close the deal quickly. It will be interesting to see how Todd Golden utilizes Fland and Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee in the backcourt, as both are fantastic playmakers and are at their best with the ball in their hands. They’re an incredibly talented duo.

Pre-commitment analysis: A former five-star prospect, Fland was one of the best freshmen in the country before suffering a hand injury in January, averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 assists over the first 18 games of the season.

7. Jayden Quaintance, 6-9, PF, Fr.

Transferring from Arizona State to Kentucky

Outlook with Kentucky: Kentucky’s biggest weakness this past season came on the defensive end of the floor — and Quaintance was one of the best frontcourt defenders in the country. From that standpoint, he was the perfect pickup. The Wildcats will have to hope his injury timeline is on the earlier side, though.

Pre-commitment analysis: Quaintance is a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA draft, but suffered a torn ACL late in the season and could miss time during the 2025-26 campaign. His defensive ability makes him worth the wait. He averaged 9.3 points, 7.8 boards and 2.6 blocks despite being the youngest player in college basketball.

8. Robert Wright III, 6-1, PG, Fr.

Transferring from Baylor to BYU

Outlook with BYU: It wasn’t a secret that BYU wanted to land a point guard this spring. And the Cougars came out of the portal with Wright, who is dynamic and aggressive with the ball in his hands. He should work perfectly next to A.J. Dybantsa and Richie Saunders on the wings.

Pre-commitment analysis: Wright showed legitimate All-America potential during his freshman season at Baylor, averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Bears while shooting 35.2% from 3-point range. He had huge performances in a few key games: 22 points vs. UConn, 22 vs. BYU and 24 vs. Kansas, followed by19 in the NCAA tournament vs. Mississippi State.

9. Ja’Kobi Gillespie, 6-1, PG, Jr.

Transferring from Maryland to Tennessee

Outlook with Tennessee: Rick Barnes is replacing his entire perimeter group from this past season, but Gillespie gives the Vols a terrific lead guard. He’s not the same player as Zakai Zeigler, who was an energetic two-way performer, but Gillespie is very efficient offensively and a superior shooter.

Pre-commitment analysis: Gillespie was one of the best point guards in the country after transferring to College Park from Belmont last spring. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors, averaging 14.7 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 40.7% from 3-point range. He went for 24 points vs. Kam Jones and Marquette in November.

10. Ian Jackson, 6-4, SG, Fr.

Transferring from North Carolina to St. John’s

Outlook with St. John’s: Jackson isn’t a prototypical point guard, but Rick Pitino is going to put the ball in Jackson’s hands and see what happens. He’s an electric scorer who can get his own shot against any defender, and he will have plenty of weapons around him to take away attention.

Pre-commitment analysis: One of the more electric players in college basketball, Jackson is an incredibly explosive scorer. The former five-star recruit averaged 11.9 points as a freshman with 20 or more in eight games, including against Alabama, UCLA and Louisville. He averaged 15.3 points in 12 starts.

11. Ryan Conwell, 6-4, SG, Jr.

Transferring from Xavier to Louisville

Outlook with Louisville: One of three high-level perimeter transfers Pat Kelsey has added this spring, Conwell is a knockdown shooter who should benefit greatly from five-star point guard Mikel Brown’s ability to create. Conwell will team up with Isaac McKneely to really stretch defenses from the wing.

Pre-commitment analysis: Conwell will be headed to his fourth school in four years, but he has been highly effective at Indiana State and Xavier the past two seasons. He earned third-team All-Big East honors this year after averaging 16.5 points and shooting better than 41% from 3.

12. Bryce Hopkins, 6-7, F, Sr.

Transferring from Providence to St. John’s

Outlook with St. John’s: When Hopkins is fully healthy, he is one of the best players in the Big East — and one of the few players in the portal with a first-team all-conference Power 5 season on his resume. He should cause matchup nightmares for opponents alongside Zuby Ejiofor up front.

Pre-commitment analysis: Hopkins hasn’t played a full season since 2022-23 because of injuries, but he earned first-team All-Big East honors as a sophomore and has consistently shown that same ability when healthy. He averaged 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds in 14 games before sustaining a knee injury in 2023-24.

13. Wesley Yates III, 6-4, SG, Fr.

Transferring from USC to Washington

Outlook with Washington: Yates quietly put together one of the best freshman campaigns over the second half of this past season and will look to continue that with the program he redshirted as a freshman before transferring to USC. Danny Sprinkle has added a slew of pieces, but Yates should be the go-to guy.

Pre-commitment analysis: The former ESPN 100 prospect redshirted his first season at Washington before transferring to USC, where he had a breakout campaign. Yates averaged 14.1 points, making nearly 44% of his 3-point attempts. He was terrific late in the season with 18.8 points over his last 11 games.

14. Henri Veesaar, 7-0, C, Soph.

Transferring from Arizona to North Carolina

Outlook with North Carolina: North Carolina really had issues up front this past season and needed to get bigger in the portal. Veesaar showed enough at Arizona to portend a potential breakout season in 2025-26. Do the Tar Heels have enough shooting to give him room to operate in the post?

Pre-commitment analysis: Veesaar’s emergence over the second half of the season was a key factor in Arizona turning things around after a slow start. He finished the season averaging 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds, but hit double-figures in seven of eight games in the month of February.

15. Silas Demary Jr., 6-5, G, Soph.

Transferring from Georgia to UConn

Outlook with UConn: UConn’s point guard situation didn’t quite work this past season, and Demary is much more in line with what the Huskies had with Tristen Newton in their two title-winning seasons. Along with Solo Ball and Braylon Mullins on the wings, UConn will have one of the best backcourts in America.

Pre-commitment analysis: Demary was one of the best guards in the SEC down the stretch of the season, averaging 18.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over his last 10 games while shooting nearly 39% from 3-point range. He reached 20 or more points four times over that span.

16. Rodney Rice, 6-4, SG, Soph.

Transferring from Maryland to USC

Outlook with USC: Eric Musselman landed a slew of frontcourt players in the opening weeks of the portal, but there was a desperate need for a high-level scorer and shooter like Rice. With Desmond Claude’s departure hours before the portal closed, he might need to take on a bigger playmaking role as well.

Pre-commitment analysis: Rice averaged 13.8 points on the season, but was one of the most dangerous scorers in the Big Ten during the second half of the campaign. In an eight-game stretch from late January to late February, he averaged 18.8 points and shot 45.1% from 3-point range.

17. Owen Freeman, 6-10, PF, So.

Transferring from Iowa to Creighton

Outlook with Creighton: It should be interesting to watch the year-over-year change with the Bluejays going from Ryan Kalkbrenner to Freeman. Freeman does have shot-blocking ability, but Creighton’s improvement defensively in recent years has stemmed from Kalkbrenner down low. Can Freeman be a defensive pillar?

Pre-commitment analysis: Freeman was one of the most efficient freshman bigs in the country last season, then became one of the best post players in the Big Ten as a sophomore, averaging 16.7 points and 6.7 boards before missing the final six weeks because of a finger injury.

18. Dedan Thomas Jr., 6-1, PG, So.

Transferring from UNLV to LSU

Outlook with LSU: Entering a critical year in Baton Rouge, Matt McMahon is turning the keys over to Thomas, and we should expect him to have a very high usage rate. It will be an adjustment going against the SEC length and athleticism, but Thomas will get every chance to succeed.

Pre-commitment analysis: Thomas was a highly touted recruit out of high school but elected to stay home in Las Vegas and play for Kevin Kruger. He has been one of the West’s best point guards in each of the past two seasons, averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 assists in 2024-25.

19. Josh Dix, 6-6, SG, Jr.

Transferring from Iowa to Creighton

Outlook with Creighton: Dix was one of the best 3-point shooters in the portal and is joining what is annually one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country. It’s a great fit. The Bluejays don’t have a proven true point guard, though, which could cause some growing pains early.

Pre-commitment analysis: One of the best shooters in the Big Ten, Dix made more than 42% of his 3-pointers in each of the past two seasons, and averaged 14.4 points this past season. He scored at least 21 points five times in Big Ten play, including 31 against Nebraska.

20. Malik Reneau, 6-9, PF, Jr.

Transferring from Indiana to Miami

Outlook with Miami: Reneau had some issues this past season with Mike Woodson deploying him and Oumar Ballo in two-big setups, and now Reneau projects to play alongside Ernest Udeh Jr. in Coral Gables. How will Jai Lucas enable Reneau to be at his most effective? He is Miami’s most proven college scorer.

Pre-commitment analysis: Reneau had his best season in Bloomington as a sophomore, averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds. With the addition of Oumar Ballo this past season, the paint became a little more crowded, and Reneau’s numbers dropped. He put up 13.3 points and 5.5 boards.

21. Tucker DeVries, 6-7, SG, Sr.

Transferring from West Virginia to Indiana

Outlook with Indiana: We’ve seen DeVries in his father’s system at both Drake and (briefly) at West Virginia, and it has worked incredibly well. DeVries took a back seat to Javon Small at West Virginia, but there isn’t much proven Power 5 production on the Hoosiers’ roster. Could he resume go-to guy duties in Bloomington?

Pre-commitment analysis: DeVries is expected to follow his father for the second spring in a row, with Darian DeVries leaving Morgantown to take over at Indiana. DeVries won two Missouri Valley Player of the Year awards at Drake, then averaged 14.9 points this past season before going down because of an upper-body injury.

22. Moustapha Thiam, 7-2, C, Fr.

Transferring from UCF to Cincinnati

Outlook with Cincinnati: Wes Miller had already built most of his starting lineup via the portal (and highly touted freshman Shon Abaev), but the Bearcats needed a center to replace Aziz Bandaogo. Thiam showed he can handle being a starting center in the Big 12 and we expect him to take the next step in 2025-26.

Pre-commitment analysis: A former top-30 recruit in the 2024 class, Thiam averaged 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as a freshman. He showed flashes of his sky-high potential down the stretch of the season, including three double-doubles in a five-game span.

23. Morez Johnson Jr., 6-9, C, Fr.

Transferring from Illinois to Michigan

Outlook with Michigan: Dusty May prioritized the frontcourt in the portal, headlined by the addition of Yaxel Lendeborg from UAB. But May looks to be eyeing a similar setup to last season, when he had 7-footers Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin playing together down low, also adding Johnson and UCLA transfer Aday Mara.

Pre-commitment analysis: Johnson showed flashes of his tremendous potential despite coming off the bench for most of the season, averaging 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 17.7 minutes. In eight games as a starter, he put up 9.9 points and 6.3 boards, and shot 69% from the field.

24. Naithan George, 6-3, PG, Soph.

Transferring from Georgia Tech to Syracuse

Outlook with Syracuse: George was one of the best point guards in the ACC last season, leading the league in assists, and he’ll stay in the conference with the Orange. He should combine with J.J. Starling to form one of the better backcourts in league, and with Kiyan Anthony and Sadiq White entering the program, those assist numbers should remain high.

Pre-commitment analysis: George is one of the highest-ceiling point guards in the portal. He averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists, leading the ACC in the latter category. He had five 20-point outings over a six-game stretch in the middle of league play.

25. Jaland Lowe, 6-3, PG, Soph.

Transferring from Pitt to Kentucky

Outlook with Kentucky: Lowe will likely have to adapt his game upon arrival in Lexington. At Pitt, he was a primary scorer and needed to be aggressive with the ball in his hands. At Kentucky, he’ll be surrounded by shooters and should have room to operate more as a playmaker and distributor.

Pre-commitment analysis: Lowe was a third-team All-ACC selection as a result of averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists this past season. He started the season with back-to-back 20-point performances and had 28 against Ohio State. He was one of the biggest breakout stars in the ACC.

26. Xzayvier Brown, 6-2, G, Soph.

Transferring from Saint Joseph’s to Oklahoma

Outlook with Oklahoma: Brown landed with the Sooners as expected; his stepfather has been heavily linked to an assistant coaching position. It’s a key season for Porter Moser, and he needs to replace lottery pick Jeremiah Fears. Brown, along with Nijel Pack, will make for a solid portal duo.

Pre-commitment analysis: Brown is expected to follow his stepfather, assistant coach Justin Scott, from St. Joe’s to Oklahoma. A first-team All-Atlantic 10 selection, Brown averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 35% from 3 this past season.

27. Xaivian Lee, 6-4, PG, Jr.

Transferring from Princeton to Florida

Outlook with Florida: Lee is the Gators’ Walter Clayton Jr. replacement. Lee will have the ball in his hands from day one in Gainesville and should have a similarly high-usage role to Clayton. Lee will have to improve defensively to deal with the explosiveness of SEC guards, but it’s a fairly seamless fit otherwise.

Pre-commitment analysis: The two-time first-team All-Ivy League selection has been on the radar of NBA teams and high-major programs for the last couple seasons. He is coming off his best season after averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting nearly 37% from 3-point range.

28. Adrian Wooley, 6-5, PG, Fr.

Transferring from Kennesaw State to Louisville

Outlook with Louisville: Pat Kelsey will have to figure out how to dole out minutes among his loaded perimeter group. Wooley could start alongside Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell or come off the bench in an instant offense role. Either way, we expect Wooley to play plenty of minutes.

Pre-commitment analysis: Wooley opened eyes by going toe-to-toe with Rutgers’ Dylan Harper in the Owls’ upset win back in November, then proceeded to earn first-team All-Conference USA and Freshman of the Year honors. He averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 42.2% from 3.

29. Andrej Stojakovic, 6-7, SF, Soph.

Transferring from California to Illinois

Outlook with Illinois: Illinois adds to the Balkan connection of its 2025-26 roster, as Stojakovic is the fifth player with Balkan heritage on the squad. There’s a good chance he immediately becomes the go-to scorer for Brad Underwood, too, especially if Stojakovic finds the perimeter shot that made him such a sought-after recruit in the 2023 class.

Pre-commitment analysis: The son of former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojakovic, Andrej was a top-25 recruit in the 2023 class who was inconsistent as a freshman at Stanford before breaking out as a sophomore at rival Cal. He averaged 17.9 points, including 37 in the season finale.

30. KJ Lewis, 6-4, SG, Soph.

Transferring from Arizona to Georgetown

Outlook with Georgetown: If Lewis has been looking for more freedom in his offensive role, he’ll find that at Georgetown. The Hoyas are losing Micah Peavy and Jayden Epps, while Thomas Sorber could go pro. As a result, Lewis will get an every-game starting role and should get plenty of shots alongside Malik Mack.

Pre-commitment analysis: Lewis was one of the best sixth men in the country this past season, averaging 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. While not a great perimeter shooter, he brings physicality and high-level two-way ability.

31. Isaac McKneely, 6-4, SG, Jr.

Transferring from Virginia to Louisville

Outlook with Louisville: Similarly to Adrian Wooley, McKneely could find himself in a starting role or as a shooter off the bench, but he will get plenty of minutes either way. He is an ACC-tested scorer and was one of the best 3-point shooters in the league last season.

Pre-commitment analysis: An elite shooter, McKneely was one of the bright spots for the Cavaliers this past season. He averaged 14.4 points as a junior and 12.3 points as a sophomore, shooting better than 42% from beyond the arc in both seasons.

32. Jason Edwards, 6-1, SG, Jr.

Transferring from Vanderbilt to Providence

Outlook with Providence: Edwards has excelled in the AAC and SEC. Now, he’ll try his hand in the Big East. The Friars struggled last season, but Edwards is part of a talented transfer class that should completely transform Kim English’s perimeter group. His size wasn’t a deterrent in the SEC. It shouldn’t be in the Big East either.

Pre-commitment analysis: Edwards earned third-team All-SEC honors after averaging 17.0 points for Mark Byington this past season — and that was coming off a campaign in which he earned first-team All-AAC honors after averaging 19.1 points at North Texas.

33. Joson Sanon, 6-5, SG, Fr.

Transferring from Arizona State to St. John’s

Outlook with St. John’s: Sanon will have to buy into Rick Pitino’s system at both ends of the floor, but the offensive dynamism of him and Ian Jackson will give the Red Storm an incredibly explosive backcourt. Will Sanon be content being the fourth option? If all the pieces fit, St. John’s starting five is loaded.

Pre-commitment analysis: Sanon is a former top-25 recruit who averaged 11.9 points during his lone season in Tempe, but he started and finished playing high-level basketball. He averaged 15.9 points in the opening month of the season and 18.8 points over his final five games.

34. Keyshawn Hall, 6-7, SG, Jr.

Transferring from UCF to Auburn

Outlook with Auburn: Hall’s commitment became more important after Chad Baker-Mazara decided to enter the transfer portal. Hall’s production hasn’t translated to consistent winning at the college level, but he is a matchup nightmare for opponents, and Bruce Pearl will find a way to utilize Hall’s best abilities.

Pre-commitment analysis: Hall’s big numbers at George Mason in 2023-24 translated well at a higher level, as he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors at UCF after averaging 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds, while making better than 35% of his 3s.

35. Pop Isaacs, 6-2, G, Jr.

Transferring from Creighton to Texas A&M

Outlook with Texas A&M: Isaacs flipped his commitment from Houston to Texas A&M on the same morning that Milos Uzan announced his intention to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Houston. While Isaacs would have given the Cougars some much-needed scoring pop on the perimeter, he will have a huge offensive role in College Station. Bucky McMillan will need Isaacs to score.

Pre-commitment analysis: Isaacs played just eight games this past season before a hip injury forced him to shut it down. He was averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists prior to injury — including 27 points against Kansas — and was coming off an All-Big 12 season at Texas Tech in 2023-24.

36. Elliot Cadeau, 6-1, PG, Soph.

Transferring from North Carolina to Michigan

Outlook with Michigan: Cadeau built a mixed reputation during his time in Chapel Hill and now will run the show for Dusty May in Ann Arbor. Cadeau has plenty of weapons around him to rack up assists, but it will be interesting to see if he can continue to make strides as a shotmaker.

Pre-commitment analysis: One of the most gifted passers in college basketball, Cadeau started 68 games over the past two seasons in Chapel Hill. The former five-star prospect averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists, improving his 3-point shooting to 34%.

37. LeJuan Watts, 6-6, F, Soph.

Transferring from Washington State to Texas Tech

Outlook with Texas Tech: After Derrion Williams surprisingly entered the transfer portal, Texas Tech came out with Watts, who is as much of a like-for-like replacement as you’ll find in the portal. We expect Grant McCasland to use Watts’ versatile playmaking in a similar fashion to Williams.

Pre-commitment analysis: One of the more intriguing frontcourt prospects in the portal, Watts creates matchup problems with his size and skill set. He averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting better than 42% from 3-point range. He tallied nine double-doubles.

38. Chad Baker-Mazara, 6-7, SF, Sr.

Transferring from Auburn to USC

Outlook with USC: Hours after Baker-Mazara committed to USC, Cal State Northridge transfer Keonte Jones decommitted from the Trojans — which gives some insight into how Eric Musselman will deploy Baker-Mazara, who is versatile on the perimeter. USC still doesn’t have a true point guard on the roster, but Baker-Mazara and Rodney Rice can handle the ball and will have to provide some playmaking.

Pre-commitment analysis: Baker-Mazara started 34 games during Auburn’s run to the Final Four this season, averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 assists while shooting better than 38% from 3-point range. He is a surefire impact two-way player when he stays focused.

39. Desmond Claude, 6-6, PG, Jr., USC

Claude was a late entry into the portal, becoming an intriguing option for point guard-needy teams. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors this past season after averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He spent the first two seasons of his career at Xavier.

40. Lamar Wilkerson, 6-5, SG, Sr.

Transferring from Sam Houston to Indiana

Outlook with Indiana: Indiana beat out Kentucky for Wilkerson, and the Hoosiers are hoping for a major impact. He has drawn some early shouts as this year’s Dalton Knecht or Chaz Lanier, although those expectations are incredibly lofty. But Darian DeVries will need Wilkerson’s offense.

Pre-commitment analysis: Wilkerson has drawn the eyes of high-major programs for much of the season, putting up a first-team All-Conference USA season for the Bearkats. He averaged 20.5 points and shot 44.5% from 3-point range on nearly eight attempts per game. He hit double figures in every game.

41. Jalil Bethea, 6-5, SG, Fr.

Transferring from Miami to Alabama

Outlook with Alabama: Alabama’s ability to hit its ceiling this season might depend on if Bethea can regain the form that made him such a sought-after prospect in the 2024 class. Nate Oats’ offense will give him plenty of opportunities as a shotmaker.

Pre-commitment analysis: A top-10 prospect in the 2024 class, the talented shotmaker never quite found his groove during his lone season in Coral Gables. He played sparingly during the early part of nonconference play before getting extended minutes down the stretch, averaging 7.1 points.

42. Derrion Reid, 6-8, SF, Fr., Alabama

Transferring from Alabama to Oklahoma

Outlook with Oklahoma: Porter Moser could be entering a pivotal season after building a starting five ready to compete in the SEC. Reid is a tremendously talented forward who should line up alongside Tae Davis up front, while transfer guards Xzayvier Brown and Nijel Pack hold it down in the backcourt. If Reid can stay healthy and find his form, the Sooners’ ceiling changes.

Pre-commitment analysis: Reid was a five-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American in the 2024 class, ranked No. 11 in the ESPN 100. He battled injuries and got stuck behind more experienced forward options in Alabama’s rotation, though, averaging 6.0 points in 24 games.

43. Dailyn Swain, 6-8, SF, So.

Transferring from Xavier to Texas

Outlook with Texas: Swain has been on NBA draft boards, but he’ll need to show more consistency as an offensive player to generate continued buzz. Improved 3-point shooting will be the key. He obviously has familiarity with Sean Miller’s system after following the Longhorns’ new head coach from Xavier to Texas.

Pre-commitment analysis: One of the best NBA draft prospects in the portal, Swain has shown a ton of potential as a two-way player. He’s a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions, and also averaged 11.0 points and 5.5 rebounds.

44. Reed Bailey, 6-10, PF, Jr.

Transferring from Davidson to Indiana

Outlook with Indiana: Bailey created matchup problems for opponents in the Atlantic 10 — the question is whether that will translate to the Big Ten. He also played the five for Davidson, but the Hoosiers are in need of a rebounding and shot-blocking center, which would minimize Bailey’s need to adjust defensively.

Pre-commitment analysis: Bailey earned a first-team All-Atlantic 10 nod this past season after putting up 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists, consistently creating matchup problems for opponents. Had 30 or more points on two occasions, and had 19 points in the nonconference matchup against Gonzaga.

45. Oscar Cluff, 6-11, C, Sr.

Transferring from South Dakota State to Purdue

Outlook with Purdue: There was one clear need for Purdue entering the spring: a big man to play alongside All-American Trey Kaufman-Renn — and Matt Painter quickly zeroed in on Cluff. The big questions for the Boilermakers now is how Painter will set up the offense with two bigs who made a combined seven 3s last season.

Pre-commitment analysis: Cluff probably will be one of the most productive players in the portal after averaging 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds — second most in the country — this past season. He spent last season at Washington State, where he averaged 7.0 points and 4.4 boards.

46. Malik Thomas, 6-5, SG, Sr.

Transferring from San Francisco to Virginia

Outlook with Virginia: Thomas could be the top offensive option for new head coach Ryan Odom. Thomas is the most proven scorer on the roster and will immediately start in the backcourt next to BYU transfer Dallin Hall. Odom has filled his first Virginia team with high-end perimeter shooters, and Thomas fits it well.

Pre-commitment analysis: It was initially unclear if Thomas had any remaining eligibility, given he played, albeit sparingly, over a full season at USC in 2021-22, but he was granted another year. A first-team All-WCC selection, he averaged 19.9 points and shot 39.4% from 3-point range.

47. Michael Rataj, 6-9, PF, Jr.

Transferring from Oregon State to Baylor

Outlook with Baylor: Scott Drew needed to overhaul his roster, with not a single player returning from last season. Of the incoming transfers, Rataj might be the best of the bunch. His inside-outside game should translate well, and with the arrival of two bigs, Rataj will have more freedom to operate.

Pre-commitment analysis: A native of Germany, Rataj earned first-team All-WCC honors after averaging 16.9 points and 7.2 rebounds, while shooting 35% from 3-point range. He had five separate games with 25+ points, highlighted by a 29-point performance against Gonzaga in January.

48. Nijel Pack, 6-0, PG, Sr.

Transferring from Miami to Oklahoma

Outlook with Oklahoma: Pack has one of the better career résumés of anyone in the portal, and he’ll help form the veteran core for the Sooners in what needs to be a big year for Porter Moser. His best seasons have come when there’s a primary ball handler alongside him, so the fit with Xzayvier Brown should work.

Pre-commitment analysis: Pack played only nine games this past season, but he continued to put up numbers in line with the rest of his career. He averaged 13.9 points and a career-high 4.3 assists while shooting nearly 39% from 3. His five-year averages are 14.3 points, 3.0 assists and 40.3% from 3.

49. Elyjah Freeman, 6-8, SF, Fr.

Transferring from Lincoln Memorial (Division II) to Auburn

Outlook with Auburn: Freeman is going to be thrown in the deep end right off the bat, going from Division II to a starting role in the SEC. He committed one day after Chad Baker-Mazara entered the portal, and Auburn will need Freeman’s shotmaking on the wing. How his numbers scale up a level will be fascinating to monitor.

Pre-commitment analysis: One of the more fascinating prospects in the portal, Freeman averaged 19.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and shot better than 46% from 3-point range during his first season at the Division II level.

50. Obi Agbim, 6-3, PG, Sr.

Transferring from Wyoming to Baylor

Outlook with Baylor: Initially, Agbim looked like a solid off-ball complement to returning starter Robert Wright III. But after Wright entered the transfer portal, Scott Drew might need to call on Agbim’s playmaking a bit more. He’ll line up next to Omaha transfer JJ White in the backcourt in Waco.

Pre-commitment analysis: Agbim earned third-team All-Mountain West honors after averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 assists this past season, shooting nearly 44% from 3. He came up big against top competition, scoring 20-plus points against BYU, Colorado State, New Mexico and San Diego State.

51. Aday Mara, 7-3, C, Soph.

Transferring from UCLA to Michigan

Outlook with Michigan: Dusty May aggressively went after size and post depth in the portal. Mara’s role isn’t entirely clear just yet, though, with Yaxel Lendeborg withdrawing from the NBA draft as well as the possibility that May opts for Mara or Morez Johnson Jr. at the starting center spot.

Pre-commitment analysis: It took Mara about 1½ seasons to get going in Westwood, but he started becoming a real factor from mid-January until the end of the campaign. Over his final 16 games, Mara averaged 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, shooting 58% from the field.

52. Pharrel Payne, 6-9, PF, Jr.

Transferring from Texas A&M to Maryland

Outlook with Maryland: We’ve seen Payne produce at the Power 5 level, and we’ve seen him produce in Buzz Williams’ system. As a result, the fit at Maryland — especially with two other Texas A&M transfers around him — should come without issue. We’re expecting him to make a jump statistically in College Park.

Pre-commitment analysis: Could Payne’s final two games in a Texas A&M uniform portend a breakout senior season? Payne had 25 points and 10 rebounds against Yale in the first round of the NCAA tournament, then went for 26 points and five boards against Michigan. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds this past season.

53. Nick Davidson, 6-10, PF, Jr.

Transferring from Nevada to Clemson

Outlook with Clemson: It’s a rebuilding season in Clemson, with Brad Brownell needing to replace his starting lineup, including big men Ian Schieffelin and Viktor Lakhin. Davidson is the first part of that frontcourt reload, and given that Brownell added two 6-foot-10 bigs, we’re slotting Davidson at the four.

Pre-commitment analysis: Davidson earned second-team All-Mountain West honors in each of the past two seasons, and has expanded his offensive game to include a legitimate perimeter jumper. He averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and shot 37.1% from 3 this past season.

54. Alvaro Folgueiras, 6-9, PF, Soph.

Transferring from Robert Morris to Iowa

Outlook with Iowa: Using his teams at Drake and Northwest Missouri State as models, Ben McCollum wants to surround Bennett Stirtz with floor-spacers and shooters at three of the other positions. Iowa targeted Folgueiras early. His size, position and ability to shoot and pass make him a fit.

Pre-commitment analysis: Folgueiras won Horizon League Player of the Year honors after leading Robert Morris to the regular-season and conference tournament titles. He averaged 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, adding more than one block and one steal while shooting 41.3% from 3.

55. Matas Vokietaitis, 7-0, C, Fr.

Transferring from Florida Atlantic to Texas

Outlook with Texas: Vokietaitis will have to battle Lassina Traore — who followed Sean Miller from Xavier after transferring last spring from Long Beach State before sustaining a preseason injury — for the starting center spot, but there should be plenty of minutes for both. Vokietaitis’ ceiling is intriguing.

Pre-commitment analysis: A sophomore season breakout could be looming for Vokietaitis. The Lithuania native averaged 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in just 17.6 minutes at FAU, shooting nearly 68% from the field. He won AAC Freshman of the Year and averaged 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over his final six starts.

56. KeShawn Murphy, 6-10, PF, Jr.

Transferring from Mississippi State to Auburn

Outlook with Auburn: Murphy is staying in the SEC as the anchor for Bruce Pearl’s new-look frontcourt. He has a sizable task on his hands, replacing the interior duo of All-American Johni Broome and veteran stalwart Dylan Caldwell, but there’s zero proven production behind Murphy on the depth chart.

Pre-commitment analysis: Murphy was one of the best rebounders and shot-blockers in the SEC who also shot better than 64% from inside the arc during conference play. He averaged 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds, including five double-doubles.

57. Tre Donaldson, 6-3, PG, Jr.

Transferring from Michigan to Miami

Outlook with Miami: Donaldson’s decision came at the height of the point guard dominoes, hitting the portal after Elliot Cadeau committed to Michigan then going to Miami when many thought Jaland Lowe would end up in Coral Gables. Donaldson’s improvement as a playmaker late in games for Michigan will be needed on a Miami roster without much shotmaking.

Pre-commitment analysis: After being a part-time starter at Auburn, Donaldson transferred to Michigan, where he became one of the best point guards in the Big Ten. He averaged 11.3 points and 4.1 assists, shooting 37.5% from 3-point range while hitting several clutch shots over the course of the season.

58. Quimari Peterson, 6-1, PG, Sr.

Transferring from East Tennessee State to Washington

Outlook with Washington: Peterson was a nonfactor under Josh Schertz at Indiana State to start his college career, then developed at junior college and took off upon arriving at East Tennessee State. Performing in the Big Ten will be the next step. There will be competition for minutes with Zoom Diallo and J.J. Mandaquit also on the roster.

Pre-commitment analysis: Peterson won SoCon Player of the Year honors after averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for Brooks Savage and the Bucs, shooting better than 42% from beyond the arc. He had 21 or more points in seven of his final eight games.

59. Tae Davis, 6-9, F, Jr.

Transferring from Notre Dame to Oklahoma

Outlook with Oklahoma: Davis will slot into the versatile forward opening vacated by Jalon Moore, who had a breakout season as a senior. Davis showed an improved all-around game during his final season at Notre Dame but also might have to take the next step on the backboards given Oklahoma’s current roster construction.

Pre-commitment analysis: Davis was one of the most improved players in the ACC this past season, averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. He scored 20-plus points eight times, highlighted by a 22-point, eight-rebound effort in November against Houston.

60. Kam Williams, 6-8, SF, Fr.

Transferring from Tulane to Kentucky

Outlook with Kentucky: On paper, Williams checks a lot of boxes for Mark Pope with his size, length and shooting ability on the wing. Will Williams start right away? Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate will have a role up front, and the Wildcats are well-stocked on the perimeter. But Williams’ ceiling is arguably the highest.

Pre-commitment analysis: One of the most intriguing prospects in the portal, Williams has high-level 3-and-D potential given his size and shooting ability. He averaged 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds as a freshman, shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

61. Mouhamed Dioubate, 6-7, F, Soph.

Transferring from Alabama to Kentucky

Outlook with Kentucky: It will be hard for Pope to keep Dioubate off the court — he has SEC experience and the desired toughness and defensive versatility that Kentucky lacked at times last season. If he continues to progress as a 3-point shooter, a starting spot could be his all season.

Pre-commitment analysis: Dioubate became a consistent factor for Nate Oats’ team as the season progressed. He had 22 points and 10 rebounds against Vanderbilt in January, then had four double-doubles over his final 12 games, including 18 points and 10 boards against Robert Morris in the NCAA tournament. He averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 boards.

62. Tyon Grant-Foster, 6-7, SF, Sr.

Transferring from Grand Canyon to Gonzaga

Outlook with Gonzaga: Provided Grant-Foster is granted another year of eligibility, he could end up being the player Mark Few has needed on the wing. Grant-Foster is one of the most talented scorers in the country, particularly if he’s fully healthy and returns to his 2023-24 form. Alongside Graham Ike and Braden Huff, he gives the Zags one of the nation’s best frontcourts.

Pre-commitment analysis: Grant-Foster did have injury issues, but his scoring saw a dramatic drop from the 20.1 points he averaged in 2023-24 to a 14.8 mark this past season, shooting just 23.2% from 3-point range. He still scored 23 points against Maryland in the NCAA tournament.

63. AJ Storr, 6-7, SF, Jr.

Transferring from Kansas to Ole Miss

Outlook with Ole Miss: Storr’s signing could age as a good value opportunity for Ole Miss. He’s the most proven scorer on the roster and should have plenty of chances to gain some confidence early in the season. With that said, Chris Beard and his staff are likely not done in the portal yet.

Pre-commitment analysis: Even after a bad season in Lawrence, it’s hard to drop Storr from a top-five transfer to outside of the top 100. Can he regain his offensive production at Wisconsin — or at least his shooting form at St. John’s? He averaged 6.1 points after going for 16.8 in 2023-24 at Wisconsin.

64. Jaron Pierre Jr., 6-5, SG, Sr.

Transferring from Jacksonville State to SMU

Outlook with SMU: SMU brings in a talented recruiting class and three impact transfers, but Pierre should be the best of the group. Expect him to emerge as a versatile perimeter playmaker alongside returnees Boopie Miller and B.J. Edwards.

Pre-commitment analysis: Pierre was the Conference USA Player of the Year, averaging 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 38.2% from 3-point range. He had 30 or more points on six occasions, including exactly 30 against Georgia Tech in the NIT.

65. Jacob Cofie, 6-10, PF, Fr.

Transferring from Virginia to USC

Outlook with USC: Eric Musselman went into the portal and came out with six frontcourt additions, with Cofie the most intriguing of the group. He’ll likely start at the center position, with Ezra Ausar leading a platoon of forwards next to him. The Trojans have myriad options up front.

Pre-commitment analysis: Cofie had a terrific start to his college career in November, scoring in double figures in his first three games and four times in the opening month. The top-60 recruit was up and down the rest of the campaign, ultimately averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.

66. Blake Harper, 6-8, SG, Fr.

Transferring from Howard to Creighton

Outlook with Creighton: Harper could be the missing piece to Creighton’s roster. Greg McDermott replaced Ryan Kalkbrenner, Steven Ashworth and Jamiya Neal with Owen Freeman, Josh Dix and Nik Graves but didn’t have a point guard … until now. Harper will have to adapt his game going from the MEAC to the Big East and likely won’t have the usage he did with the Bison, but he has size, shooting ability and can distribute. Creighton has officially reloaded.

Pre-commitment analysis: The MEAC Player of the Year in his first season of college basketball, Harper was one of the elite freshmen in the country. He averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting better than 40% from 3-point range.

67. Kanon Catchings, 6-9, SF, Fr.

Transferring from BYU to Georgia

Outlook with Georgia: Catchings looked like a sure North Carolina lean upon entering the portal but opted for Georgia following his trip to Chapel Hill. Mike White will be hoping Catchings regains some of the NBA draft buzz; we’re projecting that he starts on the wing immediately next to Blue Cain.

Pre-commitment analysis: Catchings had growing first-round NBA draft buzz entering his freshman season in Provo, but he lost his starting job midway through the campaign and played just 13 minutes in the month of March. He is a former top-40 recruit who has shown promise as a 3-and-D prospect.

68. Dillon Mitchell, 6-8, F, Jr.

Transferring from Cincinnati to St. John’s

Outlook with St. John’s: Mitchell brings much-needed depth and versatility to the Red Storm’s frontcourt. He is outstanding in transition and will make an impact defensively. He will also allow Rick Pitino to play with different lineups, as Mitchell can operate as the four next to Zuby Ejiofor and Bryce Hopkins, or as a small-ball center with Ejiofor out of the game.

Pre-commitment analysis: Mitchell is a versatile and impactful defender who has made strides offensively but is yet to break out at that end of the floor. He’s an efficient finisher around the rim, but is a sub-50% free-throw shooter for his career. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.9 boards this past season.

69. Gabriel Pozzato, 6-7, F, Fr.

Transferring from Evansville to Xavier

Outlook with Xavier: Richard Pitino already has nine transfers in the fold, so Pozzato will have a battle on his hands for a starting role. He’ll be competing primarily with Malik Moore (Montana) and Tre Carroll (Florida Atlantic) on the wings, although it’s possible Pitino goes with all three in the lineup.

Pre-commitment analysis: The Italy native had 28 points in the first game of his college career and rarely slowed down the rest of the way, outside of a missed month due to injury. He scored 20 or more points seven times and finished with averages of 14.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 31.7% from 3.

70. Zvonimir Ivisic, 7-2, C, Soph.

Transferring from Arkansas to Illinois

Outlook with Illinois: Ivisic is joining his brother at Illinois, and Brad Underwood will have to figure out a way to play them together. Both can score around the rim or step out and shoot it, although Tomislav Ivisic is a better passer. Having two skilled 7-footers on the floor at the same time is enticing.

Pre-commitment analysis: Ivisic hasn’t quite lived up to the opening five-minute stretch he had in a Kentucky uniform in January 2024, but he’s still a talented and skilled 7-foot-2 big man who can step out and make shots. He averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 37.6% from 3.

71. Nick Boyd, 6-3, PG, Sr.

Transferring from San Diego State to Wisconsin

Outlook with Wisconsin: Wisconsin had its best offensive season in a long time last season, and the Badgers did it without a true point guard. How will they look with Boyd running the show? He and Andrew Rohde are both capable passers, but Boyd is a natural lead guard who will be surrounded by shooters.

Pre-commitment analysis: Boyd has now been a producer on NCAA tournament teams at two separate schools, helping lead Florida Atlantic to the 2023 Final Four and then putting up career-best scoring and assist numbers this past season at San Diego State. He averaged 13.4 points and is a career 37% 3-point shooter.

72. Mackenzie Mgbako, 6-9, F, So.

Transferring from Indiana to Texas A&M

Outlook with Texas A&M: As things stand, Mgbako is the clear go-to scorer for new head coach Bucky McMillan. Despite his inconsistency at Indiana, there’s still a former five-star recruit in there who can handle, shoot and make plays. McMillan will need Mgbako to utilize his entire skill set.

Pre-commitment analysis: Mgbako hasn’t lived up to the hype he produced as a top-10 recruit coming out of high school, but he has put up near-identical numbers in two seasons as a starter in Bloomington. He averaged 12.2 points in both seasons, nearing 33% from 3-point range.

73. Tre White, 6-7, SF, Jr.

Transferring from Illinois to Kansas

Outlook with Kansas: Bill Self is building a lineup around star freshman Darryn Peterson and returning big man Flory Bidunga filled with interchangeable wings, but White’s experience at the Power 5 level will likely mean he starts for the Jayhawks to open the season.

Pre-commitment analysis: White has now been a starter and consistent producer at three different schools: USC, Louisville and Illinois. Over the course of three years, he has averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, while making just about 30% of his 3-point attempts.

74. Marquel Sutton, 6-8, PF, Sr.

Transferring from Omaha to LSU

Outlook with LSU: How will Sutton’s production from the Summit translate to the SEC? He made just 51 3-pointers in three seasons at Omaha, shooting 28% from behind the arc, which will likely need to improve as Matt McMahon needs Sutton in the starting lineup next to Jalen Reed up front.

Pre-commitment analysis: The Summit League Player of the Year averaged 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, including a 22-point, 18-rebound effort against St. Thomas Minnesota in the conference tournament title game. He was dominant down the stretch, putting up 21.3 points in league play.

75. Jeremiah Wilkinson, 6-1, SG, Fr.

Transferring from California to Georgia

Outlook with Georgia: Wilkinson is a natural-born scorer, but with Silas Demary Jr. and Tyrin Lawrence leaving Georgia, Mike White might have to utilize Wilkinson as the team’s primary playmaker given the roster’s current construction. How Wilkinson handles that adjustment will be key to his success in the SEC.

Pre-commitment analysis: Wilkinson had one of the most underrated seasons of any freshman in the country, averaging 15.1 points for the Golden Bears. He was even better as a starter, putting up 19.5 points in 14 games in the lineup.

76. Denzel Aberdeen, 6-5, G, Jr.

Transferring from Florida to Kentucky

Outlook with Kentucky: Aberdeen was poised for a starting role in Gainesville with the departure of Todd Golden’s entire starting perimeter group from last season, but he opted to leave for Lexington, where he will battle Jaland Lowe and Jasper Johnson for minutes on the perimeter, assuming Otega Oweh returns to college.

Pre-commitment analysis: Aberdeen was projected to move into the reigning champions’ starting lineup next season, so his departure came as a surprise. He averaged 7.7 points this past season, with his numbers jumping to 14.4 points and 41.4% 3-point shooting in his five starts.

77. Abdi Bashir Jr., 6-7, SG, Soph.

Transferring from Monmouth to Kansas State

Outlook with Kansas State: Bashir’s shot volume will undoubtedly have to drop going from the CAA to the Big 12, but Jerome Tang doesn’t have a ton of proven offense on his roster, so don’t be surprised to see Bashir getting plenty of shots up. Worst case, he’s a legitimate shotmaker with size.

Pre-commitment analysis: Bashir was one of the highest-volume shooters in the country, making more than 38% of his 3-point shots on more than 10 (!) attempts per game. That translated to 20.1 points per game, ranking in the top 15 nationally. His brother Abdul is committed to Auburn.

78. Malique Ewin, 6-11, C, Jr.

Transferring from Florida State to Arkansas

Outlook with Arkansas: John Calipari went into the portal for interior depth, landing both Ewin and Nick Pringle. How Calipari opts to use them alongside Trevon Brazile isn’t clear yet — both are proven producers at the Power 5 level, and Arkansas did look its best with Brazile next to Jonas Aidoo down the stretch last season.

Pre-commitment analysis: Ewin averaged 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds this past season, shooting nearly 60% from the floor. Had several huge performances: 17 points and 17 boards against LSU; 26 points and 8 rebounds against SMU; 18 points and 13 rebounds against Pitt — and nine double-doubles total.

79. Christoph Tilly, 7-0, C, Jr.

Transferring from Santa Clara to Ohio State

Outlook with Ohio State: Ohio State needed to upgrade on the interior after last season, as the Buckeyes struggled on the glass at both ends of the floor and lost Aaron Bradshaw to the portal. Tilly played only about 23 minutes per game in the WCC, but Jake Diebler has plenty of frontcourt depth behind Tilly if needed.

Pre-commitment analysis: The 7-footer from Germany has drawn intrigue from around the country over the second half of the season, averaging 12.5 points and 4.9 boards. He showed flashes of a high ceiling, including five 20-point outings.

80. Treysen Eaglestaff, 6-6, SG, Jr.

Transferring from North Dakota to West Virginia

Outlook with West Virginia: Eaglestaff initially committed to South Carolina earlier in this cycle but reopened his recruitment and landed in Morgantown. His shotmaking ability will likely force him into the starting lineup. The combination of him and Chance Moore offers intriguing size and versatility on the wing for the Mountaineers.

Pre-commitment analysis: Eaglestaff became a national name in December when he made eight 3s and scored 40 points in a loss to Alabama. He then made history in early March, scoring 51 points and again making eight 3-pointers in a conference tournament win over South Dakota State. He averaged 18.9 points this past season.

81. Oziyah Sellers, 6-5, SG, Jr.

Transferring from Stanford to St. John’s

Outlook with St. John’s: Sellers doesn’t have as much name recognition as the other three St. John’s transfer additions, but he will fill a crucial role as the team’s best outside shooter. The Red Storm lacked consistent 3-point shooting last season, so Sellers should see plenty of open looks.

Pre-commitment analysis: Sellers is one of the most sought-after shooters in the portal after averaging 13.7 points and shooting better than 40% from 3-point range for the second straight season. He also made nearly 90% of his free throws and had 22 points against Louisville in the ACC tournament.

82. Tre Holloman, 6-2, PG, Jr.

Transferring from Michigan State to NC State

Outlook with NC State: Will Wade’s first roster at NC State is far from complete at this point in the cycle, but Holloman is going to be a key player as the Wolfpack’s point guard. He brings leadership, plenty of confidence and has more Power 5 experience than any other player on the roster.

Pre-commitment analysis: Holloman’s insertion into the starting lineup in late November jumpstarted Michigan State’s season, and he provided a needed edge for the Spartans in the backcourt. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 assists, scoring in double-figures three times in the NCAA tournament.

83. Noah Williamson, 7-0, C, Jr.

Transferring from Bucknell to Alabama

Outlook with Alabama: Nate Oats has opted to use his centers in different roles depending on the season, so it’s unclear how Williamson will operate in Tuscaloosa. Oats went with more of a true interior presence this past season with Cliff Omoruyi; Williamson and returnee Aiden Sherrell should battle to be Omoruyi’s replacement.

Pre-commitment analysis: Williamson has steadily improved over the course of his college career and was named Patriot League Player of the Year in 2024-25. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds this past season, and was even more dominant in league play with 20.2 points on 57% shooting.

84. Baba Miller, 6-11, PF, Jr.

Transferring from Florida Atlantic to Cincinnati

Outlook with Cincinnati: Wes Miller has pieced together an interesting collection of talent entering a pivotal season, but Baba Miller continuing his improvement will be key for the Bearcats. Jizzle James and Day Day Thomas are proven double-figure scorers in the backcourt, but Miller will be the primary option up front.

Pre-commitment analysis: The Spain native was a touted prospect when he arrived at Florida State in 2022, but finally broke out as a junior at FAU this past season. He averaged 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting better than 34% from 3 to earn second-team all-conference honors.

85. Jarin Stevenson, 6-11, PF, Soph.

Transferring from Alabama to North Carolina

Outlook with North Carolina: Once Kanon Catchings went to Georgia, Stevenson quickly took the available spot for his hometown Tar Heels. It’s going to be hard to keep top-10 forward Caleb Wilson off the floor, and Henri Veesaar is going to start at the 5, so Stevenson will likely spend time as a reserve.

Pre-commitment analysis: Stevenson didn’t carve out a consistent role in Tuscaloosa, being deployed as a big-lineup small forward for stretches and not producing efficiently as a post player. He showed flashes in the SEC tournament though, averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds against Kentucky and Florida.

86. Jacob Ognacevic, 6-8, PF, Sr.

Transferring from Lipscomb to Washington

Outlook with Washington: The third Washington transfer addition in the rankings, Ognacevic will immediately help from a 3-point shooting perspective. Danny Sprinkle clearly made that a key aspect of his portal activity with Ognacevic, Quimari Peterson and Wesley Yates III all shooting better than 40% from 3.

Pre-commitment analysis: The Atlantic Sun Player of the Year, Ognacevic averaged 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds this past season as Lipscomb advanced to the NCAA tournament, where he had 18 points in the loss to Iowa State. He also shot better than 40% from 3-point range on the season.

87. Myles Rice, 6-3, G, Soph.

Transferring from Indiana to Maryland

Outlook with Maryland: Rice took a step back going from Washington State to Indiana, but a season in the Big Ten should help him under Buzz Williams in College Park. As things stand, Rice is the likely starting point guard for the Terrapins and will look to regain his freshman form.

Pre-commitment analysis: Rice was a sought-after name in the portal a year ago, but didn’t reach expectations during his one season at Indiana. That said, he still averaged 10.1 points and 2.8 assists while improving his 3-point shooting from 27.5% to 32.5% season-over-season.

88. Nate Johnson, 6-3, PG, Jr.

Transferring from Akron to Kansas State

Outlook with Kansas State: Once Dug McDaniel entered the portal, Kansas State desperately needed a point guard. And given the lack of available talent at that position, Johnson’s arrival in the portal was a huge boost for Jerome Tang. Johnson is a two-way player, a winner and will lead the team at both ends of the floor.

Pre-commitment analysis: In a portal devoid of impact point guards in late April, Johnson was a welcome surprise. He earned MAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors after averaging 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists this past season.

89. Brendan Hausen, 6-4, SG, Jr.

Transferring from Kansas State to Iowa

Outlook with Iowa: One of the better portal fits all spring, Hausen landing with a program that will allow him to spot up and make catch-and-shoot 3s is ideal. Ben McCollum will put the ball in Bennett Stirtz’s hands, run his offense using dozens of on-ball and off-ball screens, and Stirtz will either score himself or find shooters like Hausen.

Pre-commitment analysis: Hausen is a proven perimeter shooter over three years at the Power 5 level, making more than 39% of his 3-point attempts during his career. He had his best season at Kansas State this past year, averaging 10.9 points over 33 starts.

90. James Scott, 6-11, C, Soph.

Transferring from Louisville to Ole Miss

Outlook with Ole Miss: It will be interesting to see how Malik Dia adapts to a new role, as he primarily played the center position last season and will now be paired with Scott in the starting lineup. How those two coexist will play a big role in determining the fate of Chris Beard’s team. Scott, however, is poised for a step forward at both ends of the floor.

Pre-commitment analysis: Scott is a high-ceiling big man who started 31 games for a 27-win Louisville team this past season. After starting his career under Pat Kelsey at Charleston, Scott followed the head coach to Louisville, where he averaged 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting better than 75% from the field this past season. The official return of Kasean Pryor likely prompted the late move.

91. Rylan Griffen, 6-6, SG, Jr.

Transferring from Kansas to Texas A&M

Outlook with Kansas: Griffen had a disappointing campaign at Kansas, but we saw him produce for Alabama in the SEC two seasons ago, and Bucky McMillan’s system could generate plenty of offense. With the late arrival of Pop Isaacs and the breakout potential of Mackenzie Mgbako, just how many shots will be up for grabs in College Station remains a question, but a bounce-back season should be in store for Griffen.

Pre-commitment analysis: Griffen averaged 11.2 points during his sophomore season at Alabama, making more than 39% of his 3-point attempts, but struggled in all facets of the game at Kansas this past season. He averaged 5.9 points and shot just 30.1% from behind the arc.

92. Meechie Johnson Jr., 6-2, G, Sr.

Transferring from Ohio State to South Carolina

Outlook with South Carolina: For an understanding of how Johnson could fit under Lamont Paris at South Carolina, look at the guard’s season under Paris for the Gamecocks in 2023-24: Johnson averaged 14.1 points and helped lead them to the NCAA tournament. He will immediately be the go-to guy on an all-transfer starting lineup in Columbia.

Pre-commitment analysis: Johnson went from Ohio State to South Carolina back to Ohio State — and now back to South Carolina. Johnson played just 10 games this past season before taking a leave of absence, averaging 9.1 points and shooting 35.7% in those games.

93. Cooper Schwieger, 6-10, PF, Soph.

Transferring from Valparaiso to Wake Forest

Outlook with Wake Forest: Steve Forbes has developed something of a “transfer whisperer” reputation, so the possibilities are intriguing for Schwieger, who can score inside and out and is an underrated shot blocker. Forbes will likely try to pair him with Omaha Biliew on the interior.

Pre-commitment analysis: Schwieger is an intriguing frontcourt option. He’s 6-foot-10, but made about one 3-pointer per game during his two seasons at Valpo, and averaged 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks this past season. He put up 21.8 points and 11.8 boards in his final four games.

94. Sebastian Mack, 6-3, SG, Soph.

Transferring from UCLA to Missouri

Outlook with Missouri: Dennis Gates has to replace most of his perimeter group from last season, so there will be plenty of minutes for Mack next to Anthony Robinson II in the backcourt. Mack fits well from a size and physicality standpoint but will need to improve his 3-point shooting to make up for the loss of high-level shooters Caleb Grill, Tamar Bates and Marques Warrick.

Pre-commitment analysis: Mack was a starter as a freshman in 2023-24, but became the Bruins’ sixth man this past season. His scoring numbers dropped, but he improved his efficiency and percentages from both inside and outside the arc. He played his best down the stretch of the regular season.

95. Dishon Jackson, 6-11, C, Sr.

Transferring from Iowa State to Pitt

Outlook with Pitt: Jackson likely wasn’t leaving a starting job at Iowa State to come off the bench at Pitt, so the expectation is that he will line up in the post next to Cameron Corhen in a well-sized frontcourt for Jeff Capel. There would be a severe lack of shooting in that potential lineup, though.

Pre-commitment analysis: Jackson’s senior-year numbers (8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds) don’t jump off the page, but he started 33 games for a team that was ranked in the top 10 for most of the season. He added a different offensive option for the Cyclones and shot 58% from the field.

96. Kyan Evans, 6-2, PG, Soph.

Transferring from Colorado State to North Carolina

Outlook with North Carolina: North Carolina saw Elliot Cadeau hit the portal and didn’t want to risk a drawn-out recruitment for the likes of Xaivian Lee, so the Tar Heels opted to go for Evans, who will dramatically improve their perimeter shooting but hasn’t been tested as a true playmaker and point guard.

Pre-commitment analysis: Evans was terrific in the NCAA tournament against Memphis, going for 23 points and four assists in the first-round win. He was a key factor in Colorado State’s surge toward the end of the season, averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 44.6% from 3.

97. Simeon Wilcher, 6-4, SG, Soph.

Transferring from St. John’s to Texas

Outlook with Texas: Texas emerged as the early favorite to sign Wilcher, who will battle with Chendall Weaver and Camden Heide for the third starting perimeter spot alongside Jordan Pope and Tramon Mark. Sean Miller should be very familiar with Wilcher; in two wins over Miller’s Xavier team this past season, Wilcher averaged 15.5 points.

Pre-commitment analysis: The Red Storm were getting crowded on the perimeter, leading to Wilcher’s departure. He had a much-improved sophomore season, starting 25 games for the Big East champs. Wilcher, a former top-30 recruit, averaged 8.0 points and made 33 3-pointers.

98. Michael Nwoko, 6-10, C, Soph.

Transferring from Mississippi State to LSU

Outlook with LSU: Nwoko showed flashes in a reserve role at Mississippi State and could operate in a similar role for the Tigers despite the transfer. Matt McMahon will go with Jalen Reed up front after he averaged double figures last season, but could McMahon opt to go with a second big in Nwoko or a more versatile forward in Marquel Sutton?

Pre-commitment analysis: Nwoko played only about 15 minutes per game, but showed plenty of promise as an interior weapon during his time on the floor. He averaged 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds, producing some of the best rebounding and block-rate numbers in the SEC.

99. Izaiah Pasha, 6-4, PG, Fr.

Transferring from Delaware to Virginia Tech

Outlook with Virginia Tech: Mike Young has put a premium on outside shooting during his time as a head coach, so Pasha’s development in that area will be key to his success in Blacksburg. He’ll be given the keys to this offense immediately upon arrival; it’s easy to see him forming an effective ball-screen duo with Amani Hansberry or Tobi Lawal.

Pre-commitment analysis: Pasha garnered national notoriety during Delaware’s run to the CAA title game, with a 21-point, 8-rebound and 7-assist performance in the championship loss to UNCW. He averaged 11.9 points and 3.9 assists on the season but needs to improve his outside shot.

100. Kaleb Glenn, 6-7, SF, Soph.

Transferring from Florida Atlantic to Michigan State

Outlook with Michigan State: Tom Izzo really needed to add outside shooting from the portal, and Glenn certainly fits that mold. He’s comfortable coming off the bench, so it’s not a guarantee he will be an immediate starter in East Lansing, but he will get plenty of time on the wings next to Trey Fort and Coen Carr.

Pre-commitment analysis: Glenn was one of the best sixth men in the country after transferring from Louisville, averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds despite starting just five games. He also shot 41% from 3-point range.

Next in line: Izaiah Pasha, Delaware (committed to Virginia Tech); Kaleb Glenn, Florida Atlantic (committed to Michigan State); Tayton Conerway, Troy (committed to Indiana); Taylor Bol Bowen, Florida State (committed to Alabama); Ernest Udeh Jr., TCU (committed to Miami); Amani Hansberry, West Virginia (committed to Virginia Tech); Frankie Collins, TCU (committed to Vanderbilt); Isaiah Coleman, Seton Hall (committed to Oklahoma State); Brenen Lorient, North Texas (committed to West Virginia); Josh Ojianwuna, Baylor (committed to Ohio State); Luke Bamgboye, VCU (committed to Texas Tech); Ante Brzovic, Charleston; Dylan Darling, Idaho State (committed to St. John’s); Dug McDaniel, Kansas State (committed to Memphis); Jacari White, North Dakota State (committed to Virginia); AK Okereke, Cornell (committed to Vanderbilt); Jayden Epps, Georgetown (committed to Mississippi State); Jordan Ross, Saint Mary’s (committed to Georgia)