Men’s March Madness has delivered on its namesake promise, from early-round upsets to Final Four comebacks.

The road finally ends in San Antonio, where 1-seeds Florida and Houston will face off at the Alamodome for the 2025 men’s NCAA championship.

Houston is vying for the program’s first national championship, while Florida is seeking its first championship since its back-to-back titles in 2007. And at 69, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson is trying to become the oldest coach to win a Division I men’s college basketball title.

From tipoff to when the nets are cuts down, follow along as our reporters on the ground and editors from coast to coast track all the action as it happens.

Florida vs. Houston live tracker



