The 2025-26 men’s college basketball landscape has finally taken shape, with roster movement slowing down considerably over the past month. Since our last update in early June, the biggest news is former USC transfer Desmond Claude committing to Washington. While the Huskies’ talent has been upgraded dramatically since they finished last in the Big Ten in coach Danny Sprinkle’s first season, Claude’s commitment is not quite enough to move Washington into the top 25.

Which means the top 25 has remained static over the past few weeks with very few talking points. With that in mind, we’ve decided to pick a theme for each of the next few Way-Too-Early Top 25 updates. This month’s will take a look at the most impactful newcomer for each team.

While most are transfers we’ve written about several times this spring, there are more than a half-dozen freshmen on this list who will be given huge roles from the moment they step on campus.

Previous ranking: 1

Impact newcomer: Oscar Cluff

Matt Painter entered the offseason needing a partner for All-American forward Trey Kaufman-Renn on the interior, and Cluff was an early target. He’ll likely start immediately for the Boilermakers after averaging 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds at South Dakota State last season. How he and Kaufman-Renn coexist will be the biggest key for Purdue.

Projected starting lineup

Braden Smith (15.8 PPG)

C.J. Cox (6.0 PPG)

Fletcher Loyer (13.8 PPG)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG)

Oscar Cluff (17.6 PPG at South Dakota State)

Previous ranking: 2

Impact newcomer: Boogie Fland

Fland is one of two high-level transfer guards arriving in Gainesville this season, and if he can consistently reach the production he showed over the first half of last season at Arkansas, Florida coach Todd Golden will have one of the best guards in college basketball. Fland was averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 assists over the first 18 games of 2024-25 before suffering a hand injury.

Projected starting lineup

Boogie Fland (13.5 PPG at Arkansas)

Xaivian Lee (16.9 PPG at Princeton)

Thomas Haugh (9.8 PPG)

Alex Condon (10.6 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (6.1 PPG)

play 1:44 The best of Boogie Fland’s season with Arkansas Check out Boogie Fland’s top highlights for Arkansas with news of his transfer to Florida.

Previous ranking: 3

Impact newcomer: Isiah Harwell

Harwell isn’t the highest ranked of the four incoming Houston freshmen, but his scoring and perimeter shotmaking could be needed more than Chris Cenac Jr.’s interior dominance. Harwell has always been excellent in the midrange but can score at all three levels. With the loss of LJ Cryer from last season’s team, coach Kelvin Sampson needed a threat on the perimeter. Harwell could fill that role.

Projected starting lineup

Milos Uzan (11.4 PPG)

Emanuel Sharp (12.7 PPG)

Isiah Harwell (No. 14 in ESPN 100)

Joseph Tugler (5.5 PPG)

Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6 in ESPN 100)

Previous ranking: 4

Impact newcomer: Silas Demary Jr.

Point guard play was critical to UConn’s back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, but the Huskies took a step back last season without Tristen Newton running the show. With Demary, coach Dan Hurley will look to get back to the big, playmaking point guard model that won him those titles. Demary averaged 18.3 points and 3.5 assists over his final 10 games last season at Georgia.

Projected starting lineup

Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG at Georgia)

Solo Ball (14.4 PPG)

Braylon Mullins (No. 17 in ESPN 100)

Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG)

Tarris Reed Jr. (9.6 PPG)

play 0:18 Silas Demary Jr.’s 3 sends Georgia crowd into a frenzy Silas Demary Jr. knocks down a 3-pointer as Georgia continues to pour it on No. 3 Florida.

Previous ranking: 5

Impact newcomer: Bryce Hopkins

When projecting how transfers will translate, it always helps when there’s a first-team all-conference player moving to another school in the same league. That’s Hopkins, who earned first-team All-Big East honors in 2022-23 at Providence. However, that was his last full season because of a torn ACL in January 2024 and then a knee injury in early December, so a 100% bill of health will be crucial for his return to form.

Projected starting lineup

Ian Jackson (11.9 PPG at North Carolina)

Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG at Arizona State)

Oziyah Sellers (13.7 PPG at Stanford)

Bryce Hopkins (15.5 PPG at Providence in 2023-24)

Zuby Ejiofor (14.7 PPG)

Previous ranking: 6

Impact newcomer: A.J. Dybantsa

Can we really pick anyone other than the No. 1 player in the 2025 ESPN 100? Dybantsa has been considered one of the elite prospects in high school basketball for years, and the hype has only gotten louder since his commitment in December. There are a ton of expectations, but Dybantsa has the personality and two-way ability to live up to them.

Projected starting lineup

Robert Wright III (11.5 PPG at Baylor)

Kennard Davis Jr. (16.3 PPG at Southern Illinois)

Richie Saunders (16.5 PPG)

A.J. Dybantsa (No. 1 in ESPN 100)

Keba Keita (7.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 7

Impact newcomer: Mikel Brown Jr.

Pat Kelsey is bringing in one of the best transfer classes in the country, with three potential starters in the fold, but it’s a freshman who gets the designation of impact newcomer. Brown continues to develop from a size and physicality perspective, and he has already proven himself as one of the best shotmakers and playmakers in the class. There has been a steady drumbeat of positive buzz surrounding Brown — and for good reason.

Projected starting lineup

Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 8 in ESPN 100)

Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG at Virginia)

Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG at Xavier)

J’Vonne Hadley (12.2 PPG)

Kasean Pryor (12.0 PPG in seven games)

play 1:49 Mikel Brown Jr.’s lookaway 3 caps All American 3-point contest victory Louisville commit Mikel Brown Jr. puts on a show to win the McDonald’s All American 3-point contest.

Previous ranking: 8

Impact newcomer: Yaxel Lendeborg

While Lendeborg wasn’t the best-ranked player in the portal, we did pick him as the best transfer pickup of any team this cycle — mostly because coach Dusty May was able to convince Lendeborg to pass up being a first-round NBA draft pick. Lendeborg is going to be the focal point of Michigan’s offense after averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists at UAB.

Projected starting lineup

Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG at North Carolina)

Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.8 PPG)

Nimari Burnett (9.4 PPG)

Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG at UAB)

Morez Johnson Jr. (7.0 PPG at Illinois)

play 0:21 Yaxel Lendeborg elevates for the big-time block Yaxel Lendeborg elevates for the big-time block

Previous ranking: 9

Impact newcomer: Jaland Lowe

Jayden Quaintance is the highest-ranked transfer arriving in Lexington, but there are questions about his availability after he suffered a torn ACL in late February. So, we’re going with Lowe, a third-team All-ACC selection at Pitt last season who will have to adjust his game in coach Mark Pope’s offense. Surrounded by a slew of shooters, however, he’s likely to be more efficient.

Projected starting lineup

Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG at Pitt)

Denzel Aberdeen (7.7 PPG at Florida)

Otega Oweh (16.2 PPG)

Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama)

Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG at Arizona State)

Previous ranking: 10

Impact newcomer: LeJuan Watts

Texas Tech suffered a tough loss when potential All-American Darrion Williams opted to enter the transfer portal instead of returning to Lubbock, but coach Grant McCasland landed a capable replacement in Watts. The 6-foot-6 forward will look to create the same kinds of matchup problems Williams did for the Red Raiders, after averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists, while shooting 42% from 3 for Washington State.

Projected starting lineup

Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG)

Donovan Atwell (13.3 PPG at UNC Greensboro)

LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG at Washington State)

JT Toppin (18.2 PPG)

Luke Bamgboye (3.8 PPG at VCU)

Previous ranking: 11

Impact newcomer: Darius Acuff

John Calipari’s best teams have had a game-changer at the point guard spot, and Acuff could live up to that role from day one. He’s a terrific offensive player who competes in attack mode but operates effectively in ball screens and can score in different ways. Between returnees and transfers, Calipari has plenty of experience, but it will be his freshman point guard running the show.

Projected starting lineup

Darius Acuff (No. 7 in ESPN 100)

D.J. Wagner (11.2 PPG)

Karter Knox (8.3 PPG)

Trevon Brazile (6.8 PPG)

Malique Ewin (14.2 PPG at Florida State)

Previous ranking: 12

Impact newcomer: Cameron Boozer

Although he’s ranked behind A.J. Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson in the ESPN 100, it wouldn’t be surprising if Boozer was the most productive freshman in college basketball next season. He’s among the most decorated high school players in the modern era and will be a double-double threat from the moment he steps on the floor in Durham.

Projected starting lineup

Caleb Foster (5.1 PPG)

Isaiah Evans (6.8 PPG)

Nikolas Khamenia (No. 15 in ESPN 100)

Cameron Boozer (No. 3 in ESPN 100)

Patrick Ngongba II (3.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 13

Impact newcomer: Koa Peat

Another productive and ultra-successful high school player, Peat will be Arizona’s frontcourt anchor. He won four state high school championships and three gold medals with USA Basketball, routinely putting up big numbers. Coach Tommy Lloyd will rely heavily on Peat’s ability to create matchup problems with his face-up game and finishing prowess.

Projected starting lineup

Jaden Bradley (12.1 PPG)

Brayden Burries (No. 12 in ESPN 100)

Anthony Dell’Orso (7.2 PPG)

Koa Peat (No. 10 in ESPN 100)

Tobe Awaka (8.0 PPG)

Previous ranking: 14

Impact newcomer: Keyshawn Hall

One can go a few different ways with Auburn’s impact player — coach Bruce Pearl will potentially start four transfers next season — but Hall is the most proven at the power-conference level and likely to be the second option offensively behind Tahaad Pettiford. Hall was a second-team All-Big 12 performer last season at UCF, averaging 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Projected starting lineup

Tahaad Pettiford (11.7 PPG)

Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG at Texas Tech)

Elyjah Freeman (19.3 PPG at D-II Lincoln Memorial)

Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG at UCF)

KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG at Mississippi State)

play 0:33 UCF’s Keyshawn Hall buries 3 from the corner Keyshawn Hall takes advantage of a hectic sequence with a 3-pointer against Kansas.

Previous ranking: 15

Impact newcomer: Donovan Dent

Dent was one of the best players in the portal, and he should be one of the best point guards in the country once again. His usage will drop given the backcourt talent around him, but he’s going to be the primary offensive playmaker after ranking in the top 15 nationally in scoring and assists last season and maintaining his production against New Mexico’s best opponents.

Projected starting lineup

Donovan Dent (20.4 PPG at New Mexico)

Skyy Clark (8.5 PPG)

Trent Perry (3.7 PPG)

Eric Dailey (11.4 PPG)

Tyler Bilodeau (13.5 PPG)

Previous ranking: 16

Impact newcomer: Andrej Stojakovic

Illinois beat North Carolina for Cal transfer Stojakovic, who should assume a go-to role immediately. The former McDonald’s All-American enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore after transferring from Stanford, averaging 17.9 points for the Golden Bears. Coach Brad Underwood has produced a long line of big wing playmakers and shotmakers, and Stojakovic could be next up in that mold.

Projected starting lineup

Mihailo Petrovic (14.3 PPG for Mega Superbet)

Kylan Boswell (12.3 PPG)

Andrej Stojakovic (17.9 PPG at California)

Zvonimir Ivisic (8.5 PPG at Arkansas)

Tomislav Ivisic (13.0 PPG)

play 1:49 Top plays from Andrej Stojakovic’s 2024-25 season at Cal Check out the top moments from Andrej Stojakovic’s 2024-25 season at California.

Previous ranking: 17

Impact newcomer: Jalil Bethea

Bethea might determine Alabama’s ceiling this season. He’s a former top-10 prospect in the 2024 class who played sparingly early in his freshman season at Miami and never found a consistent role until the final stretch of a lost campaign. But don’t sell your stock in Bethea just yet — he was an elite shotmaker in high school, and coach Nate Oats’ offense could bring that out of him again.

Projected starting lineup

Labaron Philon (10.6 PPG)

Aden Holloway (11.4 PPG)

Jalil Bethea (7.1 PPG at Miami)

Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG at Florida State)

Noah Williamson (17.6 PPG at Bucknell)

Previous ranking: 18

Impact newcomer: Dominick Nelson

Coach TJ Otzelberger saw success in the portal last season with the additions of Joshua Jefferson and Dishon Jackson, and he’ll likely need similar production from Utah Valley transfer Nelson and Blake Buchanan. Nelson fills a more pressing need, as the departures of Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert have left a gaping offensive hole. Although he isn’t a great shooter, he was the WAC Player of the Year and gets to the foul line a lot.

Projected starting lineup

Tamin Lipsey (10.6 PPG)

Nate Heise (5.1 PPG)

Milan Momcilovic (11.5 PPG)

Joshua Jefferson (13.0 PPG)

Blake Buchanan (5.7 PPG at Virginia)

Previous ranking: 19

Impact newcomer: Tyon Grant-Foster

Coach Mark Few will have to start up to three transfers, and either Braeden Smith, Adam Miller or Jalen Warley will have to step up as a high-level playmaker — but it’s Grant-Foster who could make this offense thrive and give the Zags one of the best frontcourts in the country. He averaged 20.1 points two seasons ago before an up-and-down 2024-25 campaign at GCU.

Projected starting lineup

Braeden Smith (12.5 PPG at Colgate in 2023-24)

Adam Miller (9.8 PPG at Arizona State)

Tyon Grant-Foster (14.8 PPG at Grand Canyon)

Braden Huff (11.0 PPG)

Graham Ike (17.3 PPG)

Previous ranking: 20

Impact newcomer: Nick Boyd

Wisconsin changed its identity last season, playing at the fastest tempo, by far, of the Greg Gard era — and, in turn, producing the best offense under the Badgers head coach. But with John Tonje gone, how will Wisconsin’s offense look? Much of that will be determined by Boyd, who will take over point guard duties after playing in the past three NCAA tournaments for Florida Atlantic and San Diego State.

Projected starting lineup

Nick Boyd (13.4 PPG at San Diego State)

Andrew Rohde (9.3 PPG at Virginia)

John Blackwell (15.8 PPG)

Austin Rapp (13.8 PPG at Portland)

Nolan Winter (9.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 21

Impact newcomer: Darryn Peterson

Peterson is the projected No. 1 pick in ESPN’s 2026 mock draft, and the freshman guard’s ability to carry an offense as a scorer — at all three levels — and playmaker will be needed on a Kansas team lacking proven offensive producers. He’ll have every opportunity to put up huge numbers, and his 61-point performance against A.J. Dybantsa in February shows he’ll have no issue shouldering that responsibility.

Projected starting lineup

Darryn Peterson (No. 2 in ESPN 100)

Melvin Council Jr. (14.6 PPG at St. Bonaventure)

Jayden Dawson (13.9 PPG at Loyola Chicago)

Tre White (10.5 PPG at Illinois)

Flory Bidunga (5.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 22

Impact newcomer: Owen Freeman

Coach Greg McDermott will ask his transfer class to check a lot of boxes, and Freeman is needed at both ends of the floor. The Iowa transfer is replacing Ryan Kalkbrenner, one of the best interior defenders in the country over the past four seasons who also developed into an All-American offensively. Those are huge shoes to fill, even if Freeman averaged 16.7 points and 1.8 blocks as a Hawk.

Projected starting lineup

Blake Harper (19.5 PPG at Howard)

Josh Dix (14.4 PPG at Iowa)

Jackson McAndrew (7.8 PPG)

Jasen Green (4.9 PPG)

Owen Freeman (16.7 PPG at Iowa)

Previous ranking: 23

Impact newcomer: Nate Ament

Ja’Kobi Gillespie was one of the best point guards in the portal, but Tennessee’s offensive improvement over the past two seasons has coincided with the Vols bringing in two high-level wings in Dalton Knecht and then Chaz Lanier. Can Ament produce at that rate as a freshman? He’s a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA draft, and his size and shotmaking give him an incredibly high ceiling.

Projected starting lineup

Ja’Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG at Maryland)

Amaree Abram (12.3 PPG at Louisiana Tech)

Nate Ament (No. 4 in ESPN 100)

Jaylen Carey (8.0 PPG)

Felix Okpara (7.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 24

Impact newcomer: Darrion Williams

Williams’ May commitment pushed NC State into the top 25, and he’s going to be the Wolfpack’s best player in Year 1 of the Will Wade era. He can be the team’s fulcrum offensively as a frontcourt playmaker who can create his own shot, get teammates open looks and be a connector in the half court. Williams was a first-team All-Big 12 selection and dominated in the 2025 NCAA tournament.

Projected starting lineup

Tre Holloman (9.1 PPG at Michigan State)

Terrance Arceneaux (6.5 PPG at Houston)

Quadir Copeland (9.2 PPG at McNeese)

Darrion Williams (15.1 PPG at Texas Tech)

Ven-Allen Lubin (8.7 PPG at North Carolina)

Previous ranking: 25

Impact newcomer: Henri Veesaar

Coach Hubert Davis will need all of his newcomers to hit the ground running. We could’ve easily gone with Caleb Wilson or Luka Bogavac for this one — and Kyan Evans might be the Tar Heels’ most important newcomer — but Veesaar has “breakout season” written all over him. He came on strong late last season at Arizona, and we’re willing to bet on the skilled 7-footer who has already shown plenty at the college level.

Projected starting lineup

Kyan Evans (10.6 PPG at Colorado State)

Seth Trimble (11.6 PPG)

Luka Bogavac (14.9 PPG for SC Derby)

Caleb Wilson (No. 5 in ESPN 100)

Henri Veesaar (9.4 PPG at Arizona)

Next in line

San Diego State Aztecs

Ohio State Buckeyes

Texas Longhorns

USC Trojans

Oregon Ducks