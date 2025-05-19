An independent healthcare provider that delivers mental health services in the UK has appointed a new director of nursing.

Cygnet has announced that Shane Mills, a registered mental health nurse of 28 years, will be its new group director of nursing.

“Nurses are the backbone of any healthcare service” Shane Mills

Mr Mills joins the organistion from NHS Wales where he had been clinical director for a project to develop national collaborative commissioning structures.

Commenting on his new role, which he started on International Nurses Day last week, Mr Mills said: “I’m incredibly proud to be joining Cygnet.

“The organisation has a strong reputation for putting people at the heart of everything it does, and I’m looking forward to supporting our nursing teams to continue delivering the highest standards of care.”

Mr Mills qualified as a mental health nurse from Leeds University in 1997 and since then he has worked in clinical, managerial and strategic roles in Leeds, Manchester and Wales.

At Cygnet, among his areas of responsibility will be enhancing the professional development of nurses, promoting evidence-based practice and ensuring a positive working culture for staff.

“Nurses are the backbone of any healthcare service,” added Mr Mills.

“Their skill, compassion and resilience are vital, not only in the care they provide, but in shaping safe, therapeutic environments where people can recover and thrive.

“There’s a shared ambition amongst Cygnet nurses to make a genuine difference in people’s lives and I’m excited to play a role in the continued delivery of outstanding care.”

As well as mental health care, Cygnet provides services for people with acquired brain injuries, eating disorders, autism and learning disabilities, and it employs more than 2,000 nurses.