BERLIN – German automaker Mercedes-Benz has applied for tax breaks for potential projects at two of its U.S. plants under the Inflation Reduction Act, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

“We have decided to participate in the application process for production-related tax relief” under the IRA for the plants in Alabama and South Carolina, according to the spokesperson.

German daily Handelsblatt, citing several sources, reported that Mercedes is looking to expand its Alabama plant to produce the all-electric GLC from 2026 and wants to build fully electric delivery vans and medium-sized luxury transporters on the new VAN.EA electric platform at its plant in South Carolina.