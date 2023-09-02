Mercedes-Benz Trucks has successfully concluded the testing of its all-electric eActros 600 semi-truck in Spain’s scorching heat, the brand said in a press release. The long-range hauler spent five weeks in temperatures hovering around 111 degrees Fahrenheit in southern Spain’s Andalusia.

The German automaker’s commercial division is popular in Europe, where it sells several models, electric and gas-powered, of the Actros and Axor series semi-trucks.

The eActros 600 looks similar to the gas-powered version and the eActros 300 trailer. Three battery packs combine for a capacity exceeding 600 kilowatt-hours, which can reportedly deliver a range of around 310 miles. That’s well short of the Tesla Semi which is claimed to have an estimated real-world range of 500 miles with a full load of 82,000 pounds.

Mercedes-Benz engineers tested the battery thermal management, fast charging, and the functionality of the air conditioning at high temperatures in the latest pre-production trial.

The battery consists of lithium-iron phosphate cells which provide longevity and more usable energy, as per Mercedes-Benz. The brand also claims that the truck can charge from 20 to 80 percent in 30 minutes using a one-megawatt charger. Propelling this massive truck is an e-axle with two motors generating a peak output of 815 horsepower.

After completing the tests, the truck drove back from Spain to the Mercedes-Benz Trucks development and testing center in Worth am Rhein, Germany covering over 1,200 miles (2,000 kilometers) on its own power. The truck, previously called the eActros LongHaul, will make its world premiere on October 10, 2023, and enter production in 2024 for the European market.

Dr. Konrad Götz, the deputy head of global testing at Mercedes-Benz Trucks said, “We have subjected the eActros 600 to rigorous testing procedures since last year. After winter testing in Finland in freezing cold temperatures down to minus 25 degrees Celsius and initial tests on public roads, the electric truck now had to prove itself at over 40 degrees Celsius in Spain. The eActros 600 mastered the challenging tests with ease. In the next step, we’re now looking forward to testing in real-life operations with our customers.”