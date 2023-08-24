Mercedes-Benz’s entry-level electric crossover receives an update that delivers design tweaks and technology upgrades.

The 2024 EQB will arrive at U.S. stores in the first half of 2024. Pricing was not disclosed.

With a newly designed black panel surface with its star pattern at the front, the EQB visually catches up with its electric model siblings. A light band connects the headlights’ daytime running lights, while a new bumper emphasizes the compact crossover’s wide front.

The EQB gets Mercedes’ current-generation steering wheel with touch control panels.

Technology upgrades include updated driving assistance systems, a new backup camera and Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system.