Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 3,000 all-electric vehicles sold in China in two different actions, according to CnEVPost, quoting announcements from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

The first recall includes 2,324 EQS all-electric sedans that were imported to China because the electric drive module may deactivate due to a software issue, which could lead to a loss of power, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

As per the recall notice, the affected vehicles were manufactured between June 14, 2021, and July 8, 2022, and the fix is a software update that will be performed free of charge at the company’s authorized dealers.

The second recall is for another batch of 1,051 imported EQS units that were assembled between June 14, 2021, and February 16, 2022, which may have an issue with the high-voltage battery management system, where the driver doesn’t get a warning when there’s a battery malfunction. Moreover, 16,500 China-made internal combustion C-Class and E-Class units are part of the same recall.

To fix the issue, the German carmaker will update the software of the battery management system free of charge through its local dealer network.

Last month, Mercedes-Benz issued another recall for over 30,000 imported S-Class and EQS vehicles in China because of an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) software problem.

Additionally, the Stuttgart-based automaker issued two similar recalls for US-bound EVs in June: one for a fault in the software management response logic of certain EQE, EQS, and EQS SUV vehicles, and another for a possible fault in the ESP monitoring software that affects a different batch of models, including the EQS 450 and EQS 580.

In China, the Mercedes-Benz EQS all-electric sedan was launched in December 2021 and currently has a starting price of 881,000 yuan, which is approximately $122,700 at current exchange rates. In the United States, the EQS starts at $104,400 (excluding delivery charge) for the EQS 450+ trim that offers 329 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque from a rear-mounted permanently excited synchronous electric motor, while the EPA-estimated range is 350 miles.