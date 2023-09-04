The Tesla Model 3 is getting a new rival. After teasing us for the past few months, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its highly-anticipated CLA electric sedan concept at IAA Mobility on Sunday. The Mercedes CLA concept is the new “one-liter car” thanks to its advanced efficiency, enabling over 466 miles (750 km) WLTP range. It will be the first of the brand’s new entry-level EV class.

Mercedes has been teasing a new class of entry-level EVs for several months now. Last month, we learned it would be a high-tech replacement for the gas-powered CLA, sidestepping the brand’s “EQ” branding.

The electric CLA will be the first to use Mercedes’ next-gen Modular Architecture (MMA) platform. Mercedes expects the new EV drive system to produce over 466 miles (750 km) WLTP range.

This would represent energy consumption of around 5.2 mi/kWh (12 kWh/ 100 km), giving the CLA its “one-liter car” nickname.

The new in-house drivetrain is derived from the ultra-efficient VISION EQXX, consisting of an 800V platform, battery with “exceptional energy density,” and highly efficient electric drive unit.

Two different battery chemistries will be offered. The top level features an anode design with silicon-oxide content, while the entry variant uses lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP).

Mercedes electric CLA concept (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

As a first, Mercedes uses adhesive, rather than screws, to hold its cell modules in place. The result is a lighter, smaller conventional battery.

The electric Mercedes CLA concept is the brand’s first production car to feature an 800V system, enabling up to 250 kW DC charging. Mercedes claims this will deliver 248 miles (400 km) in 15 minutes. It will also include bidirectional charging to allow the vehicle to be used as a backup energy source.

Meet the new entry-level electric Mercedes CLA concept

The new CLA concept “marks a new era” and the next step in the brand’s unique design evolution. From the first look, the model looks similar to the gas-powered version but with a distinctive style.

Mercedes says it has incorporated design elements that “have become icons in their own right,” reimagining them for the electric age. Mercedes designers applied the brand’s signature three-pointed star throughout the concept.

One of the first things you will notice is the new headlights and front face. The front end features a shark-nose design with a seamless “grille” panel. Light bands wrap around the front and rear with star-shaped headlamp clusters.

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, explained, “The Concept CLA Class marks the start of a new era.” He added, “It reinterprets iconic elements of the brand’s rich design heritage to craft a whole new face of Mercedes-Benz.”

The Mercedes CLA concept sporty design is shown in its athletic shoulders extending from the front light band to the GT rear end.

Meanwhile, powerful wheel arches house 21-inch wheels, displaying a distinctive star pattern. The GT line and rear-end proportions extend the silhouette while offering rear passengers more headroom than the previous generation.

On the inside

The interior features a tech-focused minimalist that “sets the tone for the segment.” As such, the electric Mercedes CLA concept includes a full-width MBUX Superscreen with features derived from the VISION EQXX.

Mercedes CLA concept interior (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Digitally visualized on the left and right of the screen are turbine-like virtual air vents, a reinterpretation of the brand’s iconic form.

Meanwhile, the physical air vents are placed discreetly behind the screen, which doubles as a source of ambient lightning.

The front bucket seats are “purist mono-swing shells derived from a spherical whole.” In a first for Mercedes-Benz, the trim element includes an illuminated surface for charging your smartphone.

The new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) will be the “digital brain” behind the vehicle. The company says its proprietary chip-to-cloud architecture represents a new approach.

Mercedes says every vehicle on the MMA platform comes with a supercomputer with AI and machine learning.

The MB.OS software is “generally ready” for an SAE Level 3 autonomy system upgrade, according to Mercedes, but the model will initially launch with Level 2 capabilities.

Mercedes-Benz CLA concept (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

A further benefit of the software is its new Child Presence Detection (CPD) system, designed to lessen the chances of a child being left in the car on a hot day. The system detects changes in breathing patterns that alert the driver. If the driver doesn’t respond, it will flash the exterior lights before eventually calling emergency services.