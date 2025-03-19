Police Investigation and Discovery

A 35-year-old merchant navy officer, Saurabh Rajput, was murdered by his estranged wife and her lover on March 4 in Meerut’s Brahmpuri region, police said. His dismembered body was found nearly 15 days later in a rented apartment, sealed inside a cement-filled drum. The accused, Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla alias Mohit, have been arrested.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said, “Police received a tip-off about a foul smell emanating from the victim’s house. Upon investigation, we found his body chopped into multiple pieces and sealed inside a water drum filled with cement, presumably to hasten decomposition. The accused, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, have been taken into custody and booked for murder and destruction of evidence. They will be produced before the court on Wednesday.”

Background of the Case



Police stated that Saurabh and Muskan married in 2016 despite family opposition and lived in a rented apartment. They had a six-year-old daughter. Investigators believe that after killing Saurabh on March 4, Muskan Sahil left for a trip to the hills. During this period, Muskan used Saurabh’s phone to message his family, misleading them into believing he was alive.

Key Findings

Locals reported that Muskan continued responding to Saurabh’s family through messages while ignoring their repeated requests to speak with him. The crime came to light when police discovered his decomposed remains in the rented apartment.

Both Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla have been charged with murder and destruction of evidence. Authorities are continuing their investigation to gather further details related to the case.