Mercury was easily visible near the thin crescent Moon when this photographer captured them both in May 2008.

Credit: Tunc Tezel

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out sometime soon and observe the planet Mercury in the evening. Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun, only pokes above the horizon several times each year. And it never gets far from the Sun, meaning it doesn’t get high in the sky. The last week of June, however, is a time when you can go out and spot it. You should see it with your naked eyes, but, if not, use binoculars. Good luck!