Broadway‘s starry Merrily We Roll Along revival had another strong run of previews last week, grossing a hefty $1,471,644 and setting another house record at the Hudson Theatre.

The Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez topped the venue’s previous seven-performance record of $1,431,543, held by David Byrne’s American Utopia.

Merrily was the only show on the boards officially filling all its seats for the week ending Oct. 1. Hamilton was a virtual sell out, with 99.7% of seats filled (and a gross of $1,776,084), and The Lion King was at 99.4% of capacity at the Minskoff (grossing $1,923,263, even with a TDF reduced-rate Sensory Friendly matinee on Oct. 1).

Two productions opened last week: Purlie Victorious, grossing $358,336 at the Music Box, and Melissa Etheridge: My Window taking $179,113 at Circle in the Square. Press and opening night comps no doubt took a bite into receipts.

Other previewing productions included Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, taking $193,619 at the Friedman (opening tonight), and Gutenberg! The Musical! grossing $759,339 at the James Earl Jones. Opening night is Oct. 12.

In all, the 26 Broadway productions took in $23,116,749 for the week, a small 3% increase over the previous week. Attendance for the week held steady at 199,458. Average ticket price was $115.90.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $543,413,435 with total attendance of 4,477,657 at 88% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.