Lionel Messi and Inter Miami pull off three-goal rally to top Los Angeles FC and make CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal.

Inter Miami is headed to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals for the first time after Lionel Messi led a dramatic three-goal comeback against Los Angeles FC (LAFC).

The Argentinian star had two goals, including the series-clinching penalty kick in the 84th minute, to lift Inter Miami past LAFC 3-1 on Wednesday night and a 3-2 aggregate win in the two-leg matchup.

“We gave it our all,” Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said. “We wanted it, we wanted to be in the semis, and I think it showed. … Many times luck has to be on your side, and we had it.”

Inter Miami had already lost the series opener at LAFC 1-0 last week, so Aaron Long’s away goal in the ninth minute on Wednesday stunned Inter Miami and handed LAFC a 2-0 aggregate lead early in the return leg.

That meant Inter Miami needed at least three goals from there to advance. It might have seemed unlikely.

With Messi – an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner – all things are possible.

Messi started the rally in the 35th minute, getting loose near the top of the 18-yard box and to tie the match at 1-1, kickstarting the Miami comeback.

After the hour mark, Allen took a pass from Messi outside the Los Angeles penalty area and chipped the ball towards the net. The ball eluded everyone and bounced into the net.

Inter Miami kept the pressure on throughout, then argued successfully for a handball call six minutes from full time that Messi turned into a 3-1 lead and a spot in the semifinals. It was his 42nd goal in 48 appearances across all competitions since joining Inter Miami.

“This is the way,” Mascherano said. “This is the way to play football. … They gave everything. I’m very happy.”

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari made two huge stops in the final minutes for Inter Miami, who will face either the Mexican club Pumas or the Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF tournament’s semifinals.

The first leg of that two-leg matchup is set to start on either April 22, 23 or 24.