Police at the Abbey estate near St John’s Wood, north-west London, where a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death near London’s famous Abbey Road. Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to the scene just after 7.30pm on Friday after the victim, who has not been named, was found injured. He was then taken to hospital but died later that evening. Picture date: Saturday December 30, 2023.

