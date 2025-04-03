Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta could see its ad business come under pressure due to Trump’s tariffs. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump’s new tariffs could hurt Amazon and Meta due to their reliance on Chinese advertisers.

Advertisers are expected to take refuge in performance advertising and TV sports.

Analysts laid out scenarios for how ad and media companies could be affected.

Amazon and Meta could be big losers from President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, ad industry analysts and insiders said.

Trump announced a baseline 10% tariff on products coming from all countries outside the US, but the tax is higher for certain ones. Those include China, which effectively faces a 54% tariff. Tech stocks fell sharply on the news.

Amazon and Meta get a lot of business from Chinese advertisers that are trying to reach American shoppers, and they could pause advertising or lose business.

“Retail media and digital media will be significantly impacted by these tariffs, especially because products shipped from China and Vietnam are meaningful to Meta and Amazon,” Brian Wieser, a veteran advertising analyst, wrote in a note.

He estimated around $10 billion of Meta’s US revenue comes from advertisers outside of US, mostly from China, and cited research showing China represents half of Amazon’s top sellers on its marketplace in the US, which is likely its biggest ad driver.

Eric Haggstrom, director of market intelligence at Advertiser Perceptions, said the most immediate impact would be on quick-turn products like apparel and home goods.

“The biggest losers you’re going to see right now are companies based on Chinese-based advertising: social media and retail media,” he said.

Ad analysts stressed that tariffs would affect every product category and ad seller because of the global nature of many supply chains. Apple, notably, will likely get hit hard because China is its biggest manufacturing hub. But the situation is so fluid that it’s impossible to predict with any certainty at this point.

“There’s no sector that doesn’t get hit by this,” Wieser said.

Others argued that Amazon, Meta, and search ad-driven Google would be resilient because of their scale, measurability, and ability to drive outcomes.

“The retail media outlets are going to continue to win,” said Nadja Bellan-White, CEO of M&C North America, adding that advertisers’ expectations for performance guarantees will be greater than ever. “They want to know if they spend X amount, they’re going to get X result.”

NewStreet Research analysts wrote that Pinterest, Reddit, and Snap would be the most challenged from an ad standpoint because they have smaller user bases than the likes of Meta. Reddit, for example, has strong user communities but a specific vibe that takes extra work for an advertiser to fit into. Big advertisers could retreat to the platforms they are most familiar with.