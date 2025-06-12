Meta, in collaboration with national innovation agencies and ecosystem partners across Africa, has launched a Sub-Saharan Africa-wide initiative to accelerate the development of impactful, open-source AI solutions through Llama. The program, running from May to November 2025, includes in-country AI accelerator tracks in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Senegal.

Designed to support startups in creating scalable, socially relevant AI tools, the initiative aims to deepen adoption of open-source AI and catalyze solutions aligned with regional development priorities such as agriculture, healthcare, safety and security, financial inclusion, education, and public service delivery.

The program will run as accelerators – tailored six-week programs will be hosted in Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, and South Africa, offering equity-free funding, technical training, hands-on mentorship, business advisory support, and connections to local policy ecosystems.

“Africa is not just the future – it’s a present full of promise and potential. At Meta, we believe that open-source AI is key to unlocking this potential, by democratizing innovation and creating technology that truly serves the needs of diverse communities. By making our Llama ecosystem openly available and investing in programs that matter to the tech ecosystem, we’re empowering local institutions and the next generation of African AI leaders to build, adapt, and shape the future of AI in ways that are tailored to their unique needs and contexts.”

Balkissa Idé Siddo, Public Policy Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Meta

The program is implemented in partnership with leading national AI and innovation agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (Nigeria), the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs (Senegal), the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (Kenya), and Department of Public Service and Administration and the Center for Public Service Innovation (South Africa), as well as local incubators and training providers. Through this collaboration, the initiative will provide technical resources and training and a platform for developers to contribute to developing critical digital infrastructure to address local challenges and influence emerging AI policies.

Each accelerator will culminate in a Demo Day where participating teams will pitch their Llama-powered prototypes to a jury of local and international experts, ecosystem players, and policymakers. Winning teams from the accelerator programs will receive funding and extended support through a 6-month post-program phase focused on product refinement, community building, and market scaling.

The launch of this initiative builds on Meta’s commitment to advancing open AI innovation globally and represents a new chapter in supporting inclusive, sustainable tech ecosystems in Africa.

For updates and participation details, visit: events.atmeta.com/llamaimpactacceleratorssa