You can play Steam games on the Quest 2 by linking your virtual reality headset to a computer.

You can access Steam VR games with a USB link cable or a wireless Air Link connection.

Your PC needs to meet the Quest 2’s minimum system requirements, and you’ll need to install the Oculus desktop app (along with the Steam desktop app).

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



The Meta Quest 2 is a versatile virtual reality headset. While it is a self-contained device that doesn’t require a wired connection to a computer to play VR games, the Quest 2 also offers the option to connect to a computer so you can play PC VR games.

That’s good news, because there’s an enormous library of VR games on Steam, originally developed for other VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. They run perfectly on the Quest 2, giving gamers a lot of options for additional VR gaming.

There are two ways to play Steam VR games on the Quest 2 headset: with a USB link cable or wirelessly with Oculus’s Air Link software. No matter which way you choose to connect, you’ll need a computer that meets the Quest 2’s minimum system requirements.

You will need an Intel i5-4590 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater, 8GB RAM, Windows 10 or higher, and a compatible graphics card — generally, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, GTX 1080, or a GTX 1650 Super or better.

On the AMD side, you need to have an AMD 400 Series graphics card or better. For a complete list of compatible graphics cards, see the list below.

How to play Steam games on the Quest 2 with an Oculus Link USB cable

1. You’ll need a USB-C cable that’s long enough to reach from the Quest 2 headset to your computer. For the best results, invest in a USB 3 cable, though you might also get acceptable results from a USB 2 cable. Meta sells its own 15-foot USB 3 Link Cable for $80, though you can find less expensive cables as well.

2. If you haven’t already, install the Oculus desktop app onto your PC. Log in with your Meta account credentials. Also be sure you have installed and signed into the Steam desktop app.

3. Turn on your Quest 2 and connect it to your computer via the USB cable.

4. Start the Oculus desktop app, click Devices in the navigation pane on the left, and click Add Headset. Choose Quest 2 and follow the instructions to set up the headset for connection to your computer.

After installing the Quest desktop app, you need to add your headset.

Dave Johnson





5. When the headset setup is complete, put on your Quest 2 headset and choose Settings. Choose System, and then, in the pane on the left, select Quest Link. Turn on Quest Link (swipe the button to the right) and then choose Launch Quest Link.

How to play Steam games on the Quest 2 wirelessly with Air Link

You don’t need a USB cable to play Steam VR games on the Quest 2; you can connect wirelessly with Oculus Air Link. The disadvantage is that you need a strong WiFi signal and performance may at times be unpredictable, but when it works well, you can play Steam VR games streamed from your computer without any connection cable.

1. If you haven’t already, install the Quest 2 desktop app, as well as Steam.

2. In the Quest app, click Settings in the pane on the left and then click Beta at the top.

3. Turn on Air Link by swiping the button to the right.

Enable Air Link in the Beta section of Settings.

Dave Johnson





4. Put on your Quest 2 headset and press the Oculus button on the right controller so you see the home menu. Select Oculus Air Link.

Select Air Link from the Share menu.

Dave Johnson





In the Air Link pop-up, choose your computer if needed and select Launch. You should now have access to your library of Steam VR games in your headset.

Are VR games free?

As a general rule, VR games for the Quest 2 (and other VR headsets, for that matter) are not free. In fact, no games come preinstalled with VR headsets, so to get any use out of a headset like the Quest 2, you will need to purchase games and apps. The most common way to get games and apps for the Quest 2 is Meta’s own store, built into the Quest 2 VR environment. Start the store, and you will be able to search or browse for games, make purchases and install games to your headset. If you connect your headset to your PC using Oculus Link or Air Link, you can also purchase VR games on Steam and run those games on your headset as well.

The good news is that there are some free games and apps available. Within the Meta store or in Steam, for example, you can search for or filter results for free games. These are often simple titles or trial versions of games which you can later purchase to unlock more content.

What graphics cards are supported?

To play Steam VR games on your Quest 2, you need to connect with Oculus Link or Air Link.

Here is a complete list of graphics cards that Meta currently supports:

NVIDIA Titan X

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series

AMD 400 Series

AMD 500 Series

AMD 5000 Series

AMD 6000 Series (except the Radeon RX 6500)

AMD Vega Series

The following graphics cards are not supported at this time: