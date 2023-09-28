Talk about specs appeal.

These stylish shades may look like a regular pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers — but they’re actually Meta’s new Smart Glasses, complete with two tiny cameras and speakers implanted in the arms.

The high-tech specs were unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday at the 2023 Meta Connect conference in Menlo Park, California, sparking a frenzy online.

While some hailed the Smart Glasses as a game changer, others worried the devices could further erode privacy, given that their cameras allow wearers to capture photos and videos on the sly.

The new accessory also features freakishly advanced AI capabilities, including the ability to identify places and objects that people are seeing in real time — and instant translations of foreign languages.

“Smart glasses are the ideal form factor for you to let AI assistants see what you’re seeing and hear what you’re hearing,” Zuckerberg declared at the conference.

“Advances in AI allow us to create different [applications] and personas that help us accomplish different things,” the Facebook founder further stated. “Smart glasses are going to eventually allow us to bring all of this together into a stylish form factor that we can wear.”

Meta launched its first line of Smart Glasses last year, but say the second-generation model features far more impressive tech and a subtler and sleeker design.

The glasses feature two ultrawide 12 MP cameras, which allow wearers to record 1080p videos up to a minute in length. Wearers will also be able to livestream footage to Instagram and Facebook.

Meta says the glasses will come in handy whether the user is hiking or taking in an art show, allowing one to capture memories without having to whip out a phone.

“You can even directly share photos to friends and family from your glasses with a simple ‘send a photo’ voice command,” a press release reads.

However, some skeptics took to social media to say the shades pose privacy risks.

“You can now film everyone without them knowing it!” one wrote, before adding: “It’s a bit obvious when you’re walking into public toilets with your phone in the air compared to wearing glasses at the urinals.”

“Closing all the gaps of whatever privacy we have left,” a second moaned.

The next level is that the AI integration will be able to identify the people in the livestream who didn’t sign up for that,” another worried. “No thanks!”

Many Meta fans, however, hailed the Smart Glasses, which hit stores Oct. 17 and retail from $299.

“Imagine getting this kinda tech in a pair of glasses 10 years ago … not to mention for only $299,” one cooed.

“This is a game changer for sure,” another enthusiast exclaimed.