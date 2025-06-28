Meta Platforms Inc. has hired four notable artificial intelligence researchers from OpenAI, ramping up a hiring spree for its Superintelligence group.

The company on Friday signed on Jiahui Yu, Shuchao Bi, Shengjia Zhao and Hongyu Ren, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named discussing unannounced hires. They join several other AI industry leaders, including Daniel Gross and Nat Friedman, heading to Alexandr Wang’s new team at the social networking giant.

At OpenAI, Yu led the Perception team, while Bi, Zhao and Ren were also notable researchers at the company. The departures underscore the mounting competition for talent in the generative AI landscape as key players are lured by multi-million dollar hiring packages.

None of the researchers responded to requests for comment. Meta declined to comment and OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours. The Information reported on the hires earlier Saturday.