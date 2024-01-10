Metacade shapes 2024 gaming with strategic partnerships and diverse blockchain game offerings.

The gaming industry is set for a dynamic transformation in 2024, with blockchain games taking centre stage. Metacade, a leading player in this revolution, has recently unveiled partnerships, shaping a unified platform for gamers, developers, and investors.

This article delves into the exciting prospects for blockchain games in 2024, Metacade’s latest developments, and explores whether investing in the Metacade token ($MCADE) aligns with gaming and blockchain enthusiasts’ interests.

The 2024 horizon for blockchain games

In an interview in December 2023, Yat Siu, the executive chairman of Animoca Brands, anticipated a resurgence for blockchain games in 2024. Siu saw 2023 as a pivotal “cleanup year” for the industry, addressing concerns and challenges that have fueled scepticism.

🗣 Yat Siu said in a recent interview that 2023 was “clean up year” in which we “purged a lot of bad actors,” which was “healthy.” ⛓ He went on to describe how our nascent web3 gaming industry is “tied together” since we’re all “built on the same infrastructure.” 🖥 @ysiu… pic.twitter.com/u3x4y5WVfy — Yoda Labs: Gaming News and Research (@yodalabs_) December 29, 2023

While billions have been invested, Siu remains optimistic about 2024, a year poised for mass adoption, particularly in Asia. He notes that the entry of triple-A game companies like Ubisoft, Zynga, and Square Enix into blockchain games signals continued industry confidence.

Metacade’s strategic partnerships and game integrations

Metacade’s recent collaboration with Blockchain Game Alliance on January 5 marks a significant step toward a unified platform for gamers, developers, and investors. This partnership aligns with Metacade’s mission of creating a diverse gaming ecosystem.

Moreover, Metacade’s foray into the real-time multiplayer game Space Mavericks brings a unique blend of classic artillery-style gameplay and MOBA elements, enriching the platform’s game offerings.

A day earlier, on January 4, Metacade announced its partnership with BandZaiGame, introducing a fully decentralized play-and-earn game. This collaboration emphasizes the integration of NFTs (Zaï cards) into gameplay, where users can level up and earn $BZAI.

Metacade’s commitment to bringing innovative and decentralized gaming experiences to its platform is evident in these strategic partnerships.

Evaluating Metacade (MCADE) as an investment

Metacade’s token, $MCADE, operates on the Ethereum network and follows an ERC-20 standard. With a total supply of 2 billion tokens, the platform incorporates a burn mechanism to create a deflationary token economy.

The MCADE token price stands at $0.0120, reflecting its market cap of $23.91 million and a community of over 10,000 holders.

Investors have multiple avenues to acquire $MCADE. The platform offers easy purchase options using debit or credit cards with 0% fees. Alternatively, users can trade on Uniswap or choose centralized exchanges like Bitget, BitMart, and Coinstore.

Looking at Metacade’s roadmap for 2024, the company plans substantial upgrades to its main platform, including the launch of the new Metacade platform, deployment of on-platform chat, messaging, and notifications, and exploration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) games. The implementation of a buyback and burn mechanism, live staking pools, and continuous engagement through weekly competitions and events further enhance the utility and attractiveness of the $MCADE token.

Conclusion

Metacade’s strategic partnerships, commitment to innovation, and a clear roadmap for 2024 position it as a significant player in the evolving landscape of blockchain gaming.

Investors looking to participate in the intersection of gaming and blockchain may find $MCADE a compelling addition to their Metaverse Coins portfolios.