The Perseids, considered by astronomers to be the best meteor shower of the year, are about to begin. Skygazers in the UK can look forward to a spectacular celestial treat over the next five weeks as the Perseid meteor shower streaks across the night sky.

According to the American Meteor Society, this celestial event is the most popular meteor shower. Particles are released from a comet named 109P/Swift-Tuttle as it returns to the inner solar system. The name “Perseid” comes from Perseus, the constellation near where the meteors appear to originate at maximum activity.

To find the Perseid meteor shower it is best to look for the point in the sky where they appear to originate from – known as the radiant – which for this one is in the constellation of Perseus.

When is the Perseid meteor shower?

According to Courier Journal, the Perseid meteor shower is active now, and skywatchers might catch it starting at around 11 p.m. According to space.com, it’s active from mid-July through late August and will peak overnight between Aug. 12 and 13.

The meteor shower starts on Thursday, July 17, and ends Saturday, August 23, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

“The Perseids, which peak in mid-August, are considered the best meteor shower of the year,” according to NASA. “With swift and bright meteors, Perseids frequently leave long ‘wakes’ of light and color behind them as they streak through Earth’s atmosphere.”

The Perseid meteor shower is set to peak on the night of August 12 into the early morning of August 13. Usually, during its peak, there will be up to 50 to 75 meteors per hour under ideal conditions, according to the American Meteor Society.

When is the best time to see the Perseids?

According to American Meteor Society, the best time to view the Perseids is between midnight and dawn, according to the society. A good day to view them is Thursday, July 24. That’s when the new moon is, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. This will make the night skies darker and optimal for stargazing.

However, one of the best days to see the Perseids is on Wednesday, July 30, because two other meteor showers, alpha Capricornids and Southern delta Aquariids, will be happening at the same time, according to Lunsford.

“With the moon bothering the Perseids this year, the last couple of days of July might be a good opportunity to see some meteors without any moon,” Robert Lunsford, the American Meteor Society’s newsletter editor and fireball report coordinator, told USA Today. This year’s peak will occur just three days after the full moon.

Where should you face to see the Perseids?

The meteors can appear from anywhere. The Perseids can be viewed all over the night sky, but they are best seen from the Northern Hemisphere in the pre-dawn hours, according to NASA.

“Lie back, look up, and scan the entire sky,” the American Meteor Society stated. “Meteors can appear in any part of the sky, though they will appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus, in the northeast.” “You should face away from the moon,” said Lunsford.

In order to see the shower, you should find a dark location away from light pollution. Also, give your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the dark and avoid looking at phones or bright lights.

For optimal comfort, dress appropriately for the weather, use bug spray, and bring a blanket or a reclining chair. Onlookers will not need any equipment to see the meteor shower, according to the society.

Lunsford cautions against buying telescopes priced under $500, suggesting instead that beginners invest in models from Celestron. He recommends choosing a telescope with a lens rather than a mirror for easier use. For those on a tighter budget, he suggests starting with a good pair of binoculars.

