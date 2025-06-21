Meteosat-12 begins prime service delivering enhanced weather data for Europe



by Erica Marchand



Paris, France (SPX) Jun 17, 2025













A new era in European meteorological observation has officially begun with Meteosat-12 assuming the role of primary geostationary satellite, replacing Meteosat-10. Operated by EUMETSAT, Meteosat-12-previously known as Meteosat Third Generation Imager 1 (MTG-I1)-now delivers the principal near-real-time satellite data service from its orbital position directly above the Gulf of Guinea at 0 longitude.





Positioned approximately 36,000 kilometers above Earth, Meteosat-12 provides critical imaging for Europe, Africa, and adjacent oceans. It offers more frequent data updates with sharper resolution and introduces new capabilities such as continuous lightning detection, enhancing the accuracy and confidence of weather forecasts across the region.





“Meteosat-12 now takes responsibility for delivering Europe’s prime geostationary satellite service, ensuring continuity and delivering enhanced capabilities at a time when severe weather events are becoming more frequent due to the climate crisis,” said EUMETSAT Director-General Phil Evans.





Launched on December 13, 2022, Meteosat-12 conducts a full-disk scan every 10 minutes and is equipped with two advanced instruments: the Flexible Combined Imager (FCI) and the Lightning Imager (LI). The FCI provides images with double the spectral channels and superior spatial resolution compared to its predecessor, significantly improving the detection of rapidly developing weather phenomena. The LI, Europe’s first geostationary lightning detection instrument, monitors lightning activity day and night across Europe and Africa.





The broader MTG program includes four imaging satellites and two sounding satellites. The first sounder, MTG-S1, is scheduled for launch in summer 2025 and will be Europe’s first satellite to deliver vertical profiles of atmospheric temperature and humidity from geostationary orbit. These additions will significantly improve short-term weather forecasting by enabling storm tracking from initiation to dissipation.





While Meteosat-12 takes the lead, other satellites in the constellation will continue supporting operations. Meteosat-10 will serve in a backup role, while Meteosat-11 provides five-minute rapid scans over Europe and North Africa. Meteosat-9 remains stationed over the Indian Ocean, supplying vital data to cyclone-prone regions.





“Meteosat-12 now provides the prime service within a coordinated constellation of satellites that ensures continuity, reliability and resilience, while introducing important new capabilities,” said Gareth Williams, EUMETSAT’s Head of Flight Operations. “With more MTG satellites to come, we look forward to an even greater impact from the constellation in delivering vital data for forecasting, climate monitoring and other essential services and applications.”





