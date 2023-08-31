Method Man, who is already well-versed in Marvel’s silver-screen catalog, has said he’s ready to take on an acting role in one of its franchises.

Speaking in a new interview with CASSIUS published on Wednesday (August 30), Meth finally addressed speculation of him being cast as Bishop in future X-Men films.

“I was just putting it out there to see if I could hook something,” he admitted. “Those guys at the MCU, they know their stuff. I haven’t had any problems with any of their casting choice so far. So whoever gets the job.”

He added: “I think Omar Sy did an excellent job as Bishop, but that was before MCU. If they chose him again, I think he’d kill it. There’s a few people out there. But if they’re willing to give me a shot, I’d go for it. Plus, I’ve done all the research already.”

The Wu-Tang Clan MC has enjoyed a successful second career in Hollywood. Speaking about his approach to the craft, he clarified: “As far as the acting goes, Hip Hop has nothing to do with my acting.”

Contrarily, he previously said that rappers are able to smoothly transition into the acting world because of their ability to deceive the public as part of their personas in the music space.

related news Method Man Shows Sean Price Ultimate Respect At Tribute Show: ‘He Did This On The Strength’ August 10, 2023

Last year, the New York City rhymer joined Sherri Shepherd for a taping of her daytime talk show where he credited rappers’ ability to lie for thriving as actors.

“I think a lot of rappers are great liars,” he quipped. “I’ll just keep it a buck, a lot of them are great liars and I think that translates on screen. Honestly, it’s more of being able to stand in front of 15,000 people or 1,500 people and command their attention.

“Even like when people do plays. We know that the scenery isn’t moving and we know that they’re not on an actual moving train, but we’re so intrigued by the actors and the process that’s going on in front of us that we allow ourselves to fall deeper into our imaginations.”