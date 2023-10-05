Method Man has shared a little-known fact about his relationship with the late Big L that serves as a reminder of just how wild the Wu-Tang Clan used to be back in the day.

In a clip from his upcoming Drink Champs interview, the New York rap legend was put on the spot and asked to choose between The Notorious B.I.G. or Big L. Irritated by the prompt, Meth instead told the hosts something about his past that caught everyone off guard.

“Check this, right: Big L used to sell me my wet,” he said to a visibly confused N.O.R.E. “Big L used to sell me [angel] dust, n-gga.”

“By the way, I’m not gonna lie to you, I think that’s the first time I’ve ever been shocked like that on Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. admitted, which Method Man found amusing.

After the dust settled on his surprising confession (no pun intended), Meth answered the initial question by saying: “With that being said, both.”

Check out the exchange below:

In other news, Method Man recently lit a fire under the competition by partnering with the New York Jets as the team prepared to kick off the NFL season last month.

At the start of September, the rap veteran took to Instagram to share a short film titled “What’s Past is Prologue,” in which he spoke for the football team (and their fans), creating much-needed hype around their season.

“This here is where we write the story,” he began the clip while looking over the MetLife Stadium. “For city, for land, for nation. Not bound by ancestral borders — just loyalty to these colors,” he adds, narrating over the clip highlighting various individuals from all walks of life, repping Jets gear.

“This team — and this team’s been through it, man. Long days. Cold nights. Hardships and heartbreak. But you know what? We learn from it. We learned that the greatest heights conquered often begin in the greatest debts.”

He continued: “And the past need not define what we would will ourselves to become. It was a hard road to get here. Yeah. But you know what? The journey that’s easy never matters. Sacrifice is the price for greatness.

“So beat down, cast out, broken and battered but we never abandon. We never cowered. We never quit. Never quit. We built something new here, brick by brick. Player by player — turned defeats into lessons and rivals into teachings to become the best we’ve ever been.

“So, to the ones coming for us, I say bring it. We want all the smoke. Give us your titles, your strongest — your players yearning to be champions — ’cause we trained for this. We bled for this. We met the worst and came out the other side to now — to this moment — our time.”

He concluded: “What’s past is prologue. The story begins now.”

The 52-year-old captioned the post: “JetLifestadium stand up .. the journey that’s easy never matters.. the 2023 season is here… J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets… #jetlifestadium.”