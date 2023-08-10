Method Man has given Sean Price his flowers and showed him the ultimate respect during a New York tribute show for the late Heltah Skeltah member.

Price passed away unexpectedly in his Brooklyn apartment while he was sleeping back in 2015, and during a tribute show at SOB’s in New York City on Wednesday (August 9), Method Man popped out to perform a few songs for the energetic crowd.

Following the show, Price’s Heltah Skeltah partner Rock took to Twitter to shout out Meth for his generosity and clarified he asked for nothing in return.

“Shouts everybody who came thru for Sean and Bodied it… But I have to absolutely give a solo shout to @methodman,” he wrote. “Meth ain’t ask for NOTHING! No flights, no cash, no bottles, nothing! He did this on the strength of Sean and his wife. Like it’s supposed to be!”

Duck Down Music also gave props to Method Man, adding on their official Twitter: “Big up @methodman for being so generous with his time and helping make the @SeanPrice memorial show a success.”

Shouts everybody who came thru for Sean and Bodied it… But I have to absolutely give a solo shout to @methodman Meth ain’t ask for NOTHING!

No flights, no cash, no bottles, nothing! He did this on the strength of Sean and his wife.

Like it’s supposed to be! Super Salute pic.twitter.com/p4He0xgyo9 — #RUCKDOWN4LIFE (@Rim_Davillins) August 9, 2023

🙏 Big up @methodman for being so generous with his time and helping make the @SeanPrice memorial show a success. Thank you to @SOBsNYC + all of the performing artists and DJs who also contributed. RI🅿️! pic.twitter.com/FmrQmGyorl — Duck Down Music Inc. (@DuckDownMusic) August 9, 2023

Method Man has been an avid supporter of Sean Price over the years, most recently contributing to his 2017 posthumous release Imperius Rex on the track “Clans & Cliks.”

The Wu-Tang member has made it a priority over the years to be cool with his fellow MCs and on Tuesday (August 8) explained how he was able to avoid any serious rap disputes over the years.

related news Method Man Leaves Fans Flustered As He Pulls Off 500-Pound Deadlift July 27, 2023

“I just mind my business,” the Wu-Tang Clan MC told Men’s Health. “After you perform at a club, there’s an after party — I didn’t make a lot of those. I think that’s the reason why I stayed outta a lot of trouble.

“That and, I mean, I had a big crew. Ain’t nobody really wanna fuck with us like that, ya dig? We didn’t have a lot to prove any muthafucking way. We always came humble. I just think that dude’s saw the authenticity of the group and was like, ‘Yeah, don’t try those n-ggas, period.’”