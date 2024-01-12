Metro Boomin has been on a whirlwind press run of late and has now landed the cover of Italian fashion magazine Icon‘s latest issue.

Hitting newsstands on Tuesday (January 9), the cover photo sees the acclaimed producer wearing an LV Lovers aviator hat by Louis Vuitton, black coat and white dress shirt.

“He’s one of the world’s most influential producers, and there’s hardly an artist today who hasn’t collaborated with him,” the magazine captioned their Instagram post revealing the cover. “After two albums under his own name – Not All Heroes Wear Capes and Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin also curated the soundtrack of the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

“For me, music and images go hand in hand,” Metro told the publication. “A song is like a film, where the listener creates the images. And the richer the music is, and the more details you add, the more vivid those images become.”

Metro Boomin has been on a winning streak as of late and doesn’t seem to have any plans on stopping. After the aforementioned Heroes & Villains, which became the most streamed rap album of 2023 with 3.3 billion streams on Spotify, the producer is planning at least three more albums in 2024.

During a Twitter/X Q&A over the holiday break, he told a fan he’d be dropping “3 at the very least” when asked how many projects he’d be releasing in 2024.

It’s unclear exactly which albums Metro is referring to, but he has teased highly-anticipated joint albums with Future and J.I.D, as well as another solo album.

“I’ve already got my next 5 albums planned out so you just gotta wait and see,” Metro teased. “2023 was great but just watch what I do 2024!!!!! #itsgongetgreaterlater.”

While there isn’t a firm release date for the Future/Metro joint album, Pluto confirmed last month that the eagerly anticipated collaborative project is indeed “on the way.”

The duo have a long and successful creative partnership going back over a decade to the release of “Karate Chop” in 2013.

Since then, Metro has produced some of Hendrix’s biggest hits including “Mask Off,” “Low Life” and “Wicked,” as well as Drake collaborations “Where Ya At” and “Jumpman.”

However, Metro dubbed his favorite collabs with Future to be a pair of HNDRXX cuts in “Sorry” and “My Collection.”

“‘Sorry’ and ‘My Collection’ 2 of my top personal favorites that me and @1future ever done. Love when we get on the Hndrxx wave,” he wrote to Twitter.