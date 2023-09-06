Metro Boomin and Future’s joint project has been the talk of 2023 since it was confirmed a few months back, but it now seems to be right around the corner.

On Tuesday (September 5), the 29-year-old beatmaker gave fans an update on Instagram, posting a photograph with an eagle on his left wrist that was captioned: “Me and @future album on the way drop some [three eagle emojis] if you ready #freebandz.”

The duo has worked closely together in the past, with a track record that has left fans always asking for more. With Young Metro having already fulfilled two blockbuster commitments this year, his collaboration with Future is next on the agenda.

Check out the post below:

Just last week, Metro lost numerous beats he cooked up for Future due to a power outage at his home studio.

Frustrated, he took to Twitter in late August to reveal that some of his work had gone to waste as three different instrumentals he put together for his “Mask Off” partner were wiped out when his house lost power.

“Just made 3 [fire] beats on my MPC 3000 and the power just went off at the crib I didn’t even get to record them in yet I’m finna go cry myself to sleep bye y’all,” he wrote.

Metro Boomin reunited with Future on his Heroes & Villains album, which arrived in December. The Freebandz boss appeared on several songs, most notably “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” alongside Chris Brown, ending their five-year collaborative drought.

The Atlanta duo previously teamed up for an array of hits that ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for much of the mid-2010s, including “Mask Off,” “Jumpman,” “Thought It Was a Drought,” “Karate Chop,” “Digital Dash,” “Low Life,” “Freak Hoe,” “Big Rings” and “Stick Talk,” among others.

Prior to the release of Heroes & Villains, Metro was noticeably absent from Future’s monster 2022 album I NEVER LIKED YOU, but with good reason.

“Let me tell you why. [Future] actually finished most of the album at my studio in LA,” he told Ebro Darden. “That’s my brother, but we’re working on some things. At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him.”

He continued: “I was like, ‘Look, the last time anybody’s really heard a song from me and you was ‘Mask Off.’ So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint.’”