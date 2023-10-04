Metro Boomin and Latto are among the names who have been tapped to perform for season 2 of Amazon Music Live.

Hosted by 2 Chainz, the weekly concert series airs on Thursday nights at 9p PT and kicked off last week with Ed Sheeran and Feid. Lil Durk will take the stage this week (October 5), followed by the famed producer and some special guests on October 12. Latto will hit the stage two weeks later.

Each week’s performance is filmed live in Los Angeles in front of an audience. Season Two will also feature live American Sign Language performers interpreting lyrics.

In a statement, Amazon Music GM Ryan Redington said: “We created Amazon Music Live to bring sports and music fans together on Thursday nights for a brand-new, can’t-miss event celebrating new music after the biggest game of the week. Available to fans around the world on Prime Video and Twitch, AML became a massive new stage for artists to share their culture-defining new music after Thursday Night Football, and this year we’re going even bigger.”

Metro Boomin is gearing up for his forthcoming joint album with Future, and he recently promised the project will be well worth the wait – going so far as to make ambitious claims about the album’s potential.

The super producer took to Instagram on September 20 to share a new photo series of himself with the “Mask Off” rapper in the studio.

Each photo appeared to be more intense than the last, and the multi-platinum hitmaker promised that what they were working on will be worthy of all the awards.

“AOTY [album of the year] loading [three battery emojis],” he wrote in the caption.

Metro first confirmed the as-yet-unnamed album back in March, while still riding the wave of success for his Heroes & Villains album, which also features Future on tracks like “Too Many Nights” and “Superhero (Heroes & Villains).”

“Definitely. I would bet on it,” he said of the chances of the joint LP making landfall in the calendar year. “I would definitely bet on it.”

The multi-platinum producer also expanded on his friendship with Pluto, with whom he reunited onstage at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in January.

“Oh, that was fire,” he said. “You know, Pluto, that’s my brother. We’ve been at it for a long time. This whole superhero moment, it’s like the beginning of our phase two.

‘We haven’t had a song out since ‘Mask Off,’ they’ve been on our heads. With this, and then the whole State Farm thing, it’s starting to slowly put people on notice: we crankin’ that shit back up too.”

Unfortunately, the album experienced a bit of a setback last month, when a power outage wiped out some fire beats Metro Boomin had made for his longtime friend and collaborator.

“Just made 3 [fire] beats on my MPC 3000 and the power just went off at the crib I didn’t even get to record them in yet I’m finna go cry myself to sleep bye y’all,” he wrote.

A Future fan account tried to cheer up the producer by telling him, “At least it ain’t 3 Pluto songs,” but he confirmed that the beats were indeed for the Atlanta trap star. “The beats were for Pluto n-gga!!!” he replied.