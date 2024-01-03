Metro Boomin is plotting a 2024 takeover, and he’s promising fans that three different albums will be released throughout the year.

Young Metro has been responding to a ton of fan questions during the holiday break, and he revealed to one person on Twitter that he’ll have three albums ready to go this year.

“3 at the very least,” he wrote in response to a question about how many project he’d be releasing in 2024.

It’s unclear exactly which albums Metro is referring to, but he has teased highly-anticipated joint albums with Future and J.I.D, as well as another solo album.

“I’ve already got my next 5 albums planned out so you just gotta wait and see,” Metro teased. “2023 was great but just watch what I do 2024!!!!! #itsgongetgreaterlater.”

The St. Louis hitmaker continued to detail how he’s feeling more “inspired and motivated” than ever since turning 30 in September.

“Facts bro since I’ve turned 30 I feel inspired and motivated in a way that I’ve never felt before,” he wrote.

Find Metro Boomin’s posts below.

3 at the very least https://t.co/ZSIH1auKnd — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 31, 2023

I’ve already got my next 5 albums planned out so you just gotta wait and see 👀 https://t.co/qRD3PvwbPY — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 30, 2023

2023 was great but just watch what I do 2024!!!!! #itsgongetgreaterlater — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 31, 2023

facts bro since I’ve turned 30 I feel inspired and motivated in a way that I’ve never felt before https://t.co/V8oS4SmRvm — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) January 2, 2024

There is no doubt Metro leveled up on the solo front following the release of his Heroes & Villains album in December 2022, which has remained on the Billboard 200 every week since its arrival — 55 weeks and counting.

Heroes & Villains is also the most-streamed rap album of 2023 with 3.3 billion streams on Spotify, and the only rap album to hit three billion streams this year.

The accolades have poured in as a result of Metro Boomin’s hard work, as the 30-year-old is nominated for Producer of the Year and Rap Album of the Year at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Last month, Metro Boomin set the record straight regarding his alleged beef with Drake. The superstar producer took to Twitter in late December and responded to a fan who brought up the tension between him and the 6 God.

“Are u and Drake seriously beefing or is it not that deep?” one commenter on social media asked the producer, to which he replied: “Not deep at all lmao.”

The drama between the two stars began earlier in December, when Metro weighed in on a debate about the streaming figures of his Heroes & Villains versus Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss.

After an account reported that the Missouri native’s LP has amassed more streams in a single year (3.7 billion) than any other rap album since 2018 and is currently generating more than twice the amount of daily streams as Her Loss, he wrote in a since-deleted post: “Yet Her Loss keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V.”

He added: “Proof that award shows are just politics and not for me.

“Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to people’s everyday lives.”