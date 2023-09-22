Metro Boomin has claimed that his upcoming joint album with Future will be well worth the wait, going so far as to make ambitious claims about the album’s potential.

The super producer took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 20) to share a new photo series of himself with the “Mask Off” rapper in the studio.

Each photo appeared to be more intense than the last, and the multi-platinum hitmaker promised that what they were working on will be worthy of all the awards.

“AOTY [album of the year] loading [three battery emojis],” he wrote in the caption.

Metro Boomin first confirmed the as-yet-unnamed album with Future back in March, while still riding the wave of success for his Heroes & Villains album, which also features Future on tracks like “Too Many Nights” and “Superhero (Heroes & Villains).”

“Definitely. I would bet on it,” he said of the chances of the joint LP making landfall in the calendar year. “I would definitely bet on it.”

The multi-platinum producer also expanded on his friendship with Pluto, with whom he reunited onstage at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in January.

“Oh, that was fire,” he said. “You know, Pluto, that’s my brother. We’ve been at it for a long time. This whole superhero moment, it’s like the beginning of our phase two.

‘We haven’t had a song out since ‘Mask Off,’ they’ve been on our heads. With this, and then the whole State Farm thing, it’s starting to slowly put people on notice: we crankin’ that shit back up too.”

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old beatmaker gave fans an update on Instagram, posting a photograph with an eagle on his left wrist that was captioned: “Me and @future album on the way drop some [three eagle emojis] if you ready #freebandz.”

Unfortunately, the album experienced a bit of a setback last month, when a power outage wiped out some fire beats Metro Boomin had made for his longtime friend and collaborator.

“Just made 3 [fire] beats on my MPC 3000 and the power just went off at the crib I didn’t even get to record them in yet I’m finna go cry myself to sleep bye y’all,” he wrote.

A Future fan account tried to cheer up the producer by telling him, “At least it ain’t 3 Pluto songs,” but he confirmed that the beats were indeed for the Atlanta trap star. “The beats were for Pluto n-gga!!!” he replied.

Metro Boomin also previously spoke about the project in an interview with Ebro Darden, saying the delay was simply due to them ensuring they crafted a body of work that lives up to expectations.

“I know how important this album from both of us is going to be,” he said. “With our track record, it’s important that we deliver and not miss at all. Me and him working together is easy ’cause we’ve been doing it for 10-plus years.”

The duo’s track record includes hits like “Mask Off,” “Honest,” “Wicked,” “Where Ya At,” and “Jumpman” with Drake