Metro Boomin was raised on the likes of Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, and now he’s revealed some of his favorites from their respective discographies.

The super-producer has been actively engaging with fans on social media during the holiday season, and he was peppered with a range of music questions in regards to his taste on Wednesday (December 27).

When asked about his favorite Kanye album, Young Metro took it back to the early days of Ye by replying: “Between College Dropout and Graduation.” However, he quickly added: “808s [& Heartbreak] and Late Registration are right there in the fight with them too tho.”

As for his go-to Kendrick song, Metro also dug deep into the Compton rapper’s catalog by enthusiastically naming an often-overlooked cut from 2011’s Section.80: “The Spiteful Chant!!! [fire emojis].”

808s and Late registration are right there in the fight with them too tho — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 27, 2023

In the past, Metro Boomin has referred to Kanye West as one of his “all-time idols” while explaining the unlikely scenario of how he ended up co-producing The Life of Pablo‘s “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”

“When Kanye was working on Pablo, I remember he just had the sample to ‘Father Stretch My Hands.’ He was like, ‘Man, I want you to fuck with this.’ To me, this is Kanye, this is one of my all-time idols,” he told ProducerGrind.

“So I’m like, ‘Whatever I do, he probably ain’t gon’ fuck with it.’ I sent it to him and I still didn’t know if he was gonna use it or not… He called me — this is when he was at Madison Square Garden — and said, ‘Yo, I need you to send that Young Metro tag.’”

He continued: “I had sent it without my tag ’cause I was like, ‘This is a Kanye song, I ain’t trying to throw my tag [on it]’ … I got off a plane, I opened my phone and Twitter, Instagram, everything was exploding.

“That video of him, Cudi and Travis jumping around, I had never even heard it like that until I had seen that shit. That’s really some shit I almost didn’t do, bruh!”

2024 is shaping up to be another special year for Metro Boomin, who is nominated for both Producer of the Year and Rap Album of the Year (Heroes & Villains) at the Grammy Awards in February.

The St. Louis-born hitmaker is still hard at work behind the boards as he and Future are putting the finishing touches on their joint album, while Metro is also cooking up a collaborative effort with JID.