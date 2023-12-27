Metro Boomin has teased a joint project with Zaytoven and has proposed they become a production duo.

The Grammy nominated producer posted images of text messages between him and Zaytoven, revealing that they are collaborating on something together.

Metro wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Me and @zaytovenbeatz probably got 100 [three flame emojis] beats by now. I got on here to ask you guys what artist should we do a tape with first but now I’m thinking maybe it should be a compilation tape of various artists over these masterpieces!”

In the text message screenshot, Metro can also be seen reacting to a beat Zaytoven has sent him and he used the goat emoji to signify his belief that Zaytoven is the greatest of all time.

Metro later followed up by teasing a full-on team up as a production duo: “The sound of these beats me and @zaytovenbeatz make together are so unique like nothing my ears have ever heard before. I think we need a name as a production duo.. any ideas?”

The hit producer then dropped his biggest hint a joint album was on the way by responding to a fan asking for Future to rap over a joint Metro/Zaytoven beat when he said: “Got plenty on the album already.”

It isn’t the first joint project Metro has been teasing this year. He has long been teasing fans that a joint album with Future is coming.

Future recently gave an update on the project on December 23, saying: “album [is] on the way”.

The two have been collaborating for over a decade with Metro behind some of Future’s biggest hits such as “Jumpman”, “Karate Chop” and “Mask Off”.

Metro Boomin and Future have a long and successful creative partnership going back over a decade to the release of “Karate Chop” in 2013.

Since then, Metro has produced some of Hendrix’s biggest hits including “Mask Off,” “Low Life” and “Wicked,” as well as Drake collaborations “Where Ya At” and “Jumpman.”

Despite not having produced a record for any of Future’s albums since 2017’s Hndrxx, the duo have repeatedly teased a collaborative project.

Metro previously said the album could be expected before the end of 2023, though that doesn’t seem likely at this juncture.

The producer did admit to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden that the delay in the project was due to their determination to get it perfect.

“I know how important this album from both of us is going to be. With our track record, it’s important that we deliver and not miss at all. Me and him working together is easy ’cause we’ve been doing it for 10-plus years.”