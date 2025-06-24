Slip into your Power Suit and charge up your Arm Cannon, as we’re about to battle through the Metroid games and rank them from worst to best.

Before we begin, we highly recommend that you don’t just stick to playing either all the 2D or all the 3D entries; you should experience Metroid in both 2D and 3D. Each type of Metroid game is equally important to understand the full Metroid universe and its lasting impact across several genres, which also led to the birth of the huge ‘Metroidvania‘ subgenre.

While Samus Aran’s 2D side-scrolling adventures might be more rewarding and easier to navigate at first glance, the first-person Prime saga is one of the most refreshing takes on the FPS formula – it’s an impressive adaptation of nearly all of Metroid’s uniqueness when it comes to 3D world and combat design.



You may like



We are super hyped for the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and it is firmly on our radar. If you’re as excited as we are, but haven’t played most Metroid games before or just need a refresher, we’ve worked out a ranked list of all the Metroid games (minus Prime Pinball), which should be useful.

Spoilers ahead for the entire Metroid series.

Enjoy several Metroid games on the Nintendo Switch

11. Metroid Prime: Federation Force

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: 3DS

3DS Developer: Next Level Games

Federation Force simply wasn’t a good spinoff game. While we appreciated the effort to expand the Metroid universe beyond Samus’ adventures, this wasn’t the right way to do it. Especially during a time when the larger series was confused about its future and fans were still recovering from Other M’s letdown.

The best thing we can say about it is that the Prime storyline was moved forward in surprisingly big ways following the destruction of all the Phazon in the galaxy. Space Pirates are still roaming around despite that major blow to their plans, so the Galactic Federation responds with the mass production of marine-piloted advanced mechs that are designed to destroy the villainous Pirates once and for all. It wasn’t a bad jump-off point, but the tone wasn’t right, the art direction was a terrible mismatch, and the FPS mechanics weren’t engaging. Pass on this one unless you’re a hardcore completionist. Just watch the post-credits scene that sets up Metroid Prime 4 (yes, really).

10. Metroid Prime Hunters

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: Nintendo DS, Wii U

Nintendo DS, Wii U Developer: Nintendo Software Technology

Unlike Federation Force, Metroid Prime Hunters is an actually okay video game. Why is it low on our list then? Well, we just think that the rest of the Metroid series is better. It was a fun enough adaptation of the Prime formula utilizing the Nintendo DS’ capabilities, but its also because of the many limitations of the DS that made it a bit awkward.

Another problem is that it can only be accessed via second-hand DS copies or a Wii U with the Virtual Console re-release installed on it. We’d tell you to bother with a better game, but an ‘okay’ one isn’t worth the hassle. Then again, diehards might tell you this extra adventure starring Samus and other six rival bounty hunters – Trace, Weavel, Noxus, Spire, Kanden, and Sylux – racing to a distant star system to secure ‘ultimate power’ is essential playing. It isn’t.

9. Metroid: Other M

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: Wii

Wii Developer: Team Ninja, Nintendo SPD

Metroid: Other M is an odd one in that it’s a third-person action game that doesn’t follow the key design rules of the other non-first-person entries. With full 3D movement and a bigger focus on plot and characterization, there were many reasons to be optimistic about Team Ninja’s vision for the series, but the end result could’ve been better.

Many thought it was refreshing enough and a nice bridge between Prime and the mainline saga, while others wrote it off as too scattered and half-baked. In particular, its retread of plot elements that had already been rehashed to death was annoying and borderline insulting at this point. With that said, the exploration and Wii remote-centric combat weren’t too bad. As far as experiments with renowned properties go, there have been far worse ones.

8. Metroid II: Return of Samus/Metroid: Samus Returns

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: Game Boy, 3DS, Nintendo Switch

Game Boy, 3DS, Nintendo Switch Developer: Nintendo R&D1, MercurySteam, Nintendo EPD

With the SNES already out, players were stuck with a Metroid follow-up that looked muted and sounded messy on the colorless Game Boy. Metroid II’s story and gameplay improvements were notable, yet the general sentiment was that the Game Boy wasn’t the right fit.

This explains why the 3DS remake Metroid: Samus Returns, released in 2017, was such a success. It also arrived at the perfect time, revitalizing the series ahead of new entries that would push the IP to the top again. Not every new gameplay feature was celebrated, but, for the most part, Metroid: Samus Returns is a great way to experience a good game that didn’t reach its full potential the first time around.

7. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: Wii

Wii Developer: Retro Studios

Metroid Prime 3 was widely praised and has an explosive finale with solid payoffs to several conflicts and mysteries that were set up in the other two Prime entries. However, if you’d been following the series for a long time then the plot beats could feel a bit repetitive, and some fans weren’t too fond of the linear gameplay either.

As for the Wii Nunchuk and remote controls, you either love them or hate them. With the hype around motion controls long gone now, we have to admit that this was one of the better showcases of the Wii’s capabilities back in the day. If you’re okay with that, then pull the trigger and play this game. Otherwise, keep your fingers crossed and hope that in the future Metroid Prime 3 gets the remaster treatment.

6. Metroid/Metroid: Zero Mission

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: NES, GBA, Wii, Wii U, 3DS, Nintendo Switch

NES, GBA, Wii, Wii U, 3DS, Nintendo Switch Developer: Nintendo R&D1, Intelligent Systems

Whether you choose the original 1986 NES version or the Zero Mission (2004) remake for Game Boy Advance remake, the original Metroid shouldn’t be skipped. Both are available on the Switch Online service, so you won’t have to dig up old copies. The former was an excellent side-scroller that made great use of the NES hardware and holds up to this day. The latter is one of the finest examples of how to remake a classic and improve on everything that made it special.

The lore and story tying the combat and exploration together were surprisingly complex for the simple type of game that Metroid truly was. Then, with the Zero Mission remake, writer and director Yoshio Sakamoto made sure to add new areas, items, mini-bosses, and even new plot beats that expanded on Samus’ past. Now that’s how you do it.

5. Metroid Prime 2: Echoes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: GameCube, Wii

GameCube, Wii Developer: Retro Studios

Metroid Prime: Echoes 2 was the sort of ideal sequel we received regularly back in the early 2000s. While not a lot changed between the first game and Echoes, technologically the game and level design were more ambitious and it’s easy to notice how most systems and mechanics were successfully iterated on. Some players and critics found certain enemies and areas too harsh and confusing to navigate though, so watch out for difficulty spikes.

The story has Samus looking into the planet Aether after communication with the ship G.F.S Tyr is lost. To the surprise of no one, something has gone terribly wrong. Let’s just say there’s a nice sci-fi twist which greatly affects how both the narrative and the gameplay develop. As stated before, some segments were maybe pushed a bit too far alongside with some overtuned enemies, but if you’re not afraid of demanding adventures, then this one’s a certified banger.

4. Metroid Dread

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Developer: MercurySteam, Nintendo EPD

MercurySteam’s second Metroid game is the final game of the timeline (for now), set right after Fusion (despite arriving 19 years later). Embracing the series’ side-scrolling roots, Metroid Dead went on to become the best-selling Metroid game of all time.

The game’s defining trait is how it doubles down on the spooky moments of Fusion. This creates distinct gameplay sequences that has Samus hiding and running away from the deadly E.M.M.I. robots, all while investigating disturbing reports of a new X parasite alive on a remote planet.

This is 2D Metroid at its best and makes us really hopeful about the future of this franchise.

3. Metroid Prime

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: GameCube, Wii, Nintendo Switch

GameCube, Wii, Nintendo Switch Developer: Retro Studios

Some fans might disagree and go with 2 instead, but we still believe Metroid Prime’s best entry is the original… in its remastered form. If you can get your hands on it, the 2002 release works wonders, but the 2023 remaster (which almost counts as a remake) is just sleeker. It handles much better without losing any of the charm and identity of the moody classic.

Technically, this is the second entry in the Metroid chronology, so you can dive right in after the original side-scroller if you’re planning on playing all the Metroid games in order. We must underline, however, that Metroid Prime stands wonderfully on its own. So, if you’re feeling drawn to only the first-person games, then feel free to jump right into the Switch remaster as we wait for Prime 4. The problem? You might find it so good that you’ll want to play the other two chapters, which aren’t available for the Switch in any shape or form (yet).

2. Super Metroid

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: SNES, Wii, Wii U, 3DS, Nintendo Switch

SNES, Wii, Wii U, 3DS, Nintendo Switch Developer: Nintendo R&D1, Intelligent Systems

Super Metroid could receive a remake at some point, and we’re sure it’d be really cool, but at the same time, most fans agree that it’s pretty much perfect in its original SNES form. ‘Metroidvania’ games don’t get much better, and experts often cite it as the big inflection point that helped shape that subgenre into something recognizable alongside Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997).

It already had an inventory screen and an ‘automap’ that made exploration much easier. Moreover, Samus gained the ability to fire in all directions. Add an eye-catching color palette and you’ve got an all-timer that has barely aged. Perhaps the biggest negative is that, as suggested by its name, the story feels almost like a full reboot of the original title despite some late-game twists and turns.

1. Metroid Fusion

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: GBA, 3DS, Wii U, Nintendo Switch

GBA, 3DS, Wii U, Nintendo Switch Developer: Nintendo R&D1

If we put 1990s nostalgia aside and consider the 2D side of the series more important than the Prime saga, it’s easy to see Metroid Fusion as the absolute peak of the entire thing. Killer gameplay and controls? Check. Memorable setting and thick atmosphere? Check. Beautiful 2D sprites and music? Double check. Releasing this awesome side-scroller alongside Metroid Prime was incredibly impressive, even for Nintendo.

Fusion also drops the Metroid and Pirate-centric storylines and instead focuses on the X parasite without ignoring the series’ past. As the direct result of the Metroids’ recent extermination, the X parasites have grown in numbers, and Samus is soon attacked and infected. It’s a weighty setup that pushes the universe forward and feels like a consequence of past games instead of a retread. It also establishes a fearsome new threat which turns some sequences into survival horror sections no one was prepared for.

Enjoy several Metroid games on the Nintendo Switch

If you’re a sci-fi game lover, you should also check out our rankings of all the Borderlands, Doom, Halo, and Half-Life games. Then take it easy in between with some slower-paced, relaxing space exploration games.