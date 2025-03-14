BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s been a tough few days for Mexico Beach City Administrator Chris Truitt. Along with a letter of reprimand from Mayor Richard Wolff, Truitt is also being accused of workplace harassment from at least two other city employees.

City leaders met to decide if they should hire an outside HR firm to investigate the allegations.

Mayor Wolff suggested a Tallahassee firm the city has used in the past. Council members know this is an issue that needs to be addressed immediately.

“We were asked to look at some firms that were able to investigate the claims. So our handbook asks us to move as rapidly as possible and get through it in a timely manner,” Wolff said.

Council members also realize there could be more harassment complaints in the future.

“My concern is that we have just had two complaints, is that what we’ve got? I’m afraid we’re going to have more,” Councilman Jerry Smith said.

One council member suggested a quick way to solve the allegations and issues surrounding Truitt.

“Yeah, I know we’re here for this. But I mean, you know, my thing is I think we need to ask the city administrator for his resignation,” Councilman Jason Adams said.

Smith quickly agreed with Adams on that point. After a brief deliberation, the conversation turned back to hiring the HR firm Mayor Wolff suggested to investigate the Truitt complaints.

One council member voiced her concern about choosing a firm without looking at others, as well as the fact that the name of the potential firm was leaked to the public.

“It concerned me that it was already out publicly to citizens when I didn’t even know about it. What’s the scuttlebutt on that? Therefore, I feel like we need to have three bids and three different organizations to consult with,” Councilwoman Linda Hamilton said.

In the end, the council voted 3 to 1 in favor of soliciting bids from at least 3 different firms.

Mayor Wolff was the lone vote against the motion. Council members say the investigation’s interview process alone could cost a little under $6,000. It’s important to note that city administrator Chris Truitt was not at tonight’s meeting.

