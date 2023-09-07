





Approximately 11,000 runners were disqualified from the 2023 Mexico City Marathon after they “demonstrated an unsportsmanlike attitude,” according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Tracking data revealed revealed that over 33 percent of the marathon’s 30,000 participants cut through, or simply didn’t finish, the 26.2 mile course. Race organizers launched an investigation after realizing many runners failed to pass through the track’s checkpoints, which were spaced every three miles. They subsequently received tips indicating some runners even used cars, bikes, and public transportation to expedite the race.

Officials have promised to take the matter seriously, and to disqualify any other cheaters they discover. The marathon holds gold accreditation from the World Athletics, meeting high standards for course design and race management.

“The Mexico City Sports Institute informs that it will proceed to identify those cases in which participants of the XL Mexico City Marathon Telcel 2023 have demonstrated an unsportsmanlike attitude during the event and will invalidate their registration times,” the institute said in a statement.

Checkpoint-skipping scandals have plagued the Mexico City Marathon in recent years. In 2017, 5,806 people (around 20 percent of participants) were disqualified for course cutting. The following year, over 3,000 racers had their results wiped for the offense. “This great event not only represents an outstanding celebration for all the people of Mexico City, but it is also an occasion to reaffirm the transcendental values ​​of sport,” the statement continued. “As advocates of the integrity in any competition, we fervently support these values ​​that reinforce the essence of sports competition and its positive impact on our society.”

Winners of the race receive 550,000 pesos (around $31,400). This year, the honor (legitimately) went to Bolivian runner Héctor Garibay Flores. He completed the track in a record-setting 128 minutes, besting the previous time by two minutes. Kenyan Celestine Chepchirchir won the women’s division in 147 minutes.