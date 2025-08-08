Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday said that members of the U.S. military would not be entering Mexican territory after a news report that Washington may take such action to combat drug cartels.

Earlier on Friday, The New York Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had signed a directive to the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels.

Sheinbaum said her government had been informed of a coming order but that it had nothing to do with the U.S. military operating on Mexican soil.

–Reporting by Mexico newsroom; Writing by Brendan O’Boyle; Editing by Kylie Madry