MF DOOM’s estate has partnered with Supreme for a new capsule collection serving as the latest in the fall 2023 collab series.

Announced earlier this week, the MF DOOM x Supreme collection arrived on Thursday (September 7) for U.S. fans filled with an array of t-shirts, hoodies and knit hats in different colorways.

“MF DOOM passed away on October 31, 2020. Taken together, his expansive body of work – both solo and collaborative – amounts to one of rap’s most virtuoso authors and mysterious figures,” Supreme wrote to Instagram.

“Today, MF DOOM is regarded for his immeasurable influence on generations of artists to come. Supreme has worked with the MF DOOM estate on a collection for Fall 2023. The collection features a Hooded Sweatshirt, T-Shirt and Beanie.”

Take a look at the collection below:

Supreme x MF DOOM collection dropping this Thursday pic.twitter.com/bjNp4h27fD — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) September 5, 2023

The graphic emblazoned on the t-shirt and hoodie saw MF DOOM’s signature mask and machete sword along with a hand-written letter from the Operation: Doomsday rapper on the backside.

Hoodies retailed for $168 while t-shirts went for $48 and hats featuring a classic MF DOOM motif in black, green and grey were sold for $40.

Unfortunately, the entire collection sold out quickly on Thursday morning and fans will either have to turn to Supreme in Japan, which will release the collection on Saturday (September 9), or the resale market.

The “Rhymes Like Dimes” rapper and producer (real name was Daniel Dumile Thompson) passed away in October 2020 at the age of 49. Whereas the cause of his demise was initially concealed from the public, it was later revealed that it was the product of side effects from taking ACE inhibitors.

After ingesting just two doses of blood pressure medication that he had been prescribed, the masked icon had a severe reaction called Angioedema that resulted in his throat, tongue and lips swelling.

DOOM’s widow Jasmin Thompson blasted the hospital for their negligence in playing a role in his deteriorating condition.

Last month, St. James Hospital chief medical officer, Dr. Hamish McLure, issued an apology statement to Thompson via The Guardian.

“I would like to offer our sincere condolences to [MF Doom’s] family, friends and fans at this difficult time. I apologize that the care he received was not to the standard we would expect,” said Dr. McLure.

“Following his sad death we undertook a serious incident investigation and the report has been shared with Daniel’s family.

“As a result we have put in place a number of actions and the wider learning from what happened is to be used as a teaching topic in a number of different clinical specialities. We also support the coroner’s recommendation for clearer national guidance and awareness in this area.”