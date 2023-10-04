



Accountancy and advisory firm MHA Moore and Smalley has announced two senior promotions in the region, with Natalie Taylor and Ben Harrison both being made directors.

Taylor becomes director in the firm’s professional practices team which advises professional firms like solicitors, barristers’ chambers, architectural practices and surveying businesses, among others.

Meanwhile, Harrison has been made a director within the financial planning team and will continue to advise individuals, professionals, charities, care providers and organisations that support vulnerable clients.

Graham Gordon, managing partner of MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “I am delighted for Natalie and Ben. Their promotions are a recognition of the significant contributions and unwavering dedication they have both shown to the firm and our clients over the years.

“They once again demonstrate the career progression opportunities we offer at all levels and across all our teams at MHA Moore and Smalley.”

Taylor, who has been with the firm since leaving college, said: “I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunities and support I’ve had, from being a trainee right the way through to becoming a director.

“It feels great to be in a position where I can support colleagues, including our students, with their own career development alongside my role leading and growing the professional practices team across the region.”

Harrison, who also joined the firm as a trainee, added: “One of the key reasons I chose the firm was the opportunities offered to develop my knowledge and specialism as part of the firm’s excellent training programme. I’m very proud to be here 13 years on as a director, a role where I can support clients, colleagues and communities alike.”

The promotions bring the number of directors within the firm to 21, with 29 partners and more than 400 members of staff in total.