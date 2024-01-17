The hit TV show CSI: Miami captivated audiences with its gripping crime-solving storylines and unforgettable characters. But have you ever wondered about the wealth accumulated by the talented cast members? In this article, we will delve into the net worth and salaries of the main actors from CSI: Miami, giving you a glimpse into their financial success in the entertainment industry.

Omar Benson Miller Net Worth: $2 Million

Omar Benson Miller, known for his role as Walter Simmons on CSI: Miami, has an estimated net worth of $2 million. He gained recognition in the early 2000s and has appeared in films and TV series. After CSI: Miami, he landed a recurring role on the HBO series Ballers.

Omar Benson Miller has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his portrayal of Walter Simmons on the hit TV show CSI: Miami. Born on October 7, 1978, in Los Angeles, California, Miller began his acting career in the late ’90s and gained prominence in the early 2000s.

Miller’s performance as a forensic expert on CSI: Miami showcased his talent and versatility as an actor. His portrayal of Walter Simmons, a skilled detective with a strong sense of justice, resonated with viewers and contributed to the show’s success.

Beyond his work on CSI: Miami, Omar Benson Miller has also appeared in a variety of films and TV series. Some of his notable projects include 8 Mile, Transformers, Miracle at St. Anna, and The Express. In addition to his on-screen work, Miller has also lent his voice to animated characters in films like Ballers, The Get Down, and Mulan.

With his diverse range of roles, Omar Benson Miller has proven himself as a talented actor with staying power in the industry. His work on CSI: Miami and other projects have not only earned him critical acclaim but also contributed to his overall net worth of $2 million.

Today, Omar Benson Miller continues to pursue his passion for acting and delight audiences with his performances. His dedication and talent have firmly established him as a respected figure in Hollywood. As he continues to take on new projects, it’s clear that Omar Benson Miller’s net worth will continue to grow.

Eddie Cibrian Net Worth: $1 Million

Eddie Cibrian, who portrayed Jesse Cordoza on CSI: Miami, has an estimated net worth of $1 million. His career encompasses various roles in soap operas, including The Young and the Restless and Third Watch. Cibrian has also made appearances in popular series such as Baby Daddy and Rosewood.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had in my acting career and the chance to portray diverse characters. CSI: Miami was a significant milestone, and it contributed to my overall net worth.”

Soap Opera Beginnings

Cibrian’s acting journey began in the world of soap operas. He made his mark in The Young and the Restless as Matt Clark, gaining recognition for his compelling performance. The exposure from this role opened doors for him to take on other challenging characters.

After his run on The Young and the Restless, Cibrian joined the cast of Third Watch as Jimmy Doherty, further solidifying his presence in the television industry.

Expanding Into Series

Following his soap opera success, Cibrian continued to make waves in the TV series landscape. He played the role of Jake on the popular sitcom Baby Daddy, showcasing his comedic talents alongside a talented ensemble cast.

Later, Cibrian appeared in Rosewood as Captain Ryan Slade, a character who added depth to the show’s crime-solving narratives.

Celebrating Success

Cibrian’s net worth is a testament to his dedication and accomplishments in the world of acting. He has built a career that spans various genres and continues to captivate audiences with his performances.

As Cibrian’s net worth continues to evolve, fans eagerly anticipate his future projects and the characters he will bring to life on screen.

Megalyn Echikunwoke Net Worth: Unknown

Megalyn Echikunwoke, known for her role as Tara Price on CSI: Miami, has an unknown net worth. She began her career in the late ’90s and has appeared in various TV series. Her recent work includes voicing a character in the short TV series Vixen.

Recent Projects and Career Highlights

While Megalyn Echikunwoke’s net worth remains undisclosed, her career in the entertainment industry has been noteworthy. In addition to her role on CSI: Miami, she has made appearances in popular TV shows such as The 4400 and 90210. Echikunwoke has also showcased her talent through her voice acting skills in animated shows like Vixen.

Recognition and Achievements

Throughout her career, Echikunwoke has received recognition for her performances, earning praise from both fans and critics. Her portrayal of Tara Price on CSI: Miami showcased her acting range and versatility.

“Megalyn Echikunwoke is a talented actress who brings depth and authenticity to her roles. Her dedication to her craft is evident in her performances, and I look forward to seeing her future projects.” – Entertainment Weekly

TV Series Year CSI: Miami 2006-2008 The 4400 2006-2007 90210 2009-2010 Vixen (voice) 2015-2016

Despite the unknown figure of her net worth, Megalyn Echikunwoke’s talent and contributions to the entertainment industry have solidified her place as a respected actress in Hollywood.

Boti Bliss Net Worth: $800 Thousand

Boti Bliss, known for her portrayal of Maxine Valera on CSI: Miami, has an estimated net worth of $800 thousand. Although she has had steady work in the industry, primarily in TV movies, her role on CSI: Miami remains the highlight of her career.

Bliss has been active in the entertainment industry for many years, taking on various roles in both film and television. However, her significant contribution to the popular crime drama series CSI: Miami elevated her status and garnered her recognition.

While her net worth may not be as substantial as some of her co-stars, Bliss’s talent and dedication have allowed her to carve out a successful acting career.

In addition to her work on CSI: Miami, Bliss has made guest appearances in other popular television series, further expanding her acting portfolio. Her versatility and commitment to her craft have undoubtedly contributed to her overall success in the industry.

Boti Bliss’s portrayal of Maxine Valera, a forensic scientist on CSI: Miami, showcased her talent and added depth to the show’s ensemble cast. Despite not being as well-known as some of the other cast members, Bliss’s contribution to the series was invaluable.

“Maxine Valera was a beloved character in CSI: Miami, and Boti Bliss’s portrayal brought her to life with authenticity and passion. Her dedication to the role was evident, and she truly made Maxine a memorable character.” – CSI: Miami fan

Bliss’s net worth of $800 thousand reflects her years of hard work and dedication in the entertainment industry. While she may not be as financially successful as some of her peers, her talent and contributions to CSI: Miami remain a testament to her skill as an actress.

Kim Delaney Net Worth: $3 Million

Kim Delaney, who played Megan Donner on CSI: Miami, has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She began her career as a model and gained recognition through her roles in popular soap operas like All My Children and NYPD Blue.

Delaney’s talent and dedication to her craft have contributed to her success in the entertainment industry. In addition to her work on CSI: Miami, she has appeared in various films and TV series, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

“I really loved playing Megan Donner on CSI: Miami. It was a fantastic experience, and I’m grateful for the opportunities it brought me in my career.” – Kim Delaney

Throughout her career, Delaney has built a respectable net worth through her acting endeavors. Her role as Megan Donner on CSI: Miami has undoubtedly contributed to her financial success.

Achievements and Recognition

Delaney’s talent has not gone unnoticed, as she has received accolades for her performances throughout the years. She has been nominated for several awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards and Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Moving Forward

While her time on CSI: Miami may have come to an end, Kim Delaney’s net worth is a testament to her success as an actress. With her experience and talent, she continues to pursue new opportunities in the industry, further solidifying her place in the entertainment world.

Facts about Kim Delaney: Date of Birth November 29, 1961 Nationality American Notable Works All My Children, NYPD Blue, CSI: Miami

Rory Cochrane Net Worth: $3 Million

Rory Cochrane, known for his role as Tim Speedle on CSI: Miami, has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Starting his career in the early ’90s, Cochrane gained popularity with his role in the film Dazed and Confused. Since then, he has continued to work in the industry, showcasing his talent in various films that have garnered critical acclaim. Currently, Cochrane has multiple films in post-production, further solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry.

Despite achieving success, Rory Cochrane has managed to keep a private personal life, allowing the focus to remain on his talent and contributions to the film and television industry. With his net worth of $3 million, Cochrane has established himself as a respected actor, making him a valuable asset to any production he is involved in.

Throughout his career, Rory Cochrane has proven his versatility as an actor, taking on a variety of roles across different genres. His portrayal of Tim Speedle on CSI: Miami showcased his ability to bring depth and complexity to his characters. Cochrane’s talent and hard work have undoubtedly contributed to his impressive net worth, further solidifying his status as a talented and successful actor.

Sofia Milos Net Worth: Unknown

Sofia Milos, who portrayed Yelina Salas on CSI: Miami, has an unknown net worth. She has appeared in various TV series and films, including Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. Despite her extensive acting credits, her lack of starring roles makes her net worth unknown.

Although Sofia Milos’ net worth remains undisclosed, her contributions to television and film have been noteworthy. With her portrayal of Yelina Salas on CSI: Miami, she captivated audiences with her talent and on-screen presence. Milos has also showcased her acting skills in other notable productions, such as Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

While her net worth may not be public knowledge, Sofia Milos’ versatile performances have undoubtedly made an impact in the industry, solidifying her as a talented actress.

Recent Projects

In addition to her role on CSI: Miami, Sofia Milos has continued to expand her acting portfolio with diverse projects. One of her notable recent appearances was in the TV series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, where she portrayed Clara Seger, an International Response Team member.

Milos’ ability to embody different characters and her dedication to her craft have allowed her to create memorable performances that resonate with audiences. Although her net worth may remain a mystery, her talent and commitment to her craft speak for themselves.

Recognition and Achievements

Despite the unknown aspect of Sofia Milos’ net worth, it is important to acknowledge her achievements and contributions in the entertainment industry. Her portrayal of Yelina Salas on CSI: Miami earned her recognition among fans of the popular TV show.

“Milos’ portrayal of Yelina Salas added depth and complexity to the show, captivating viewers with her strong performance.”

Milos’ ability to bring characters to life through her acting skills demonstrates her versatility and talent. Although her net worth may remain undisclosed, her dedication and impact in the industry should not be overlooked.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Aside from her accomplishments on screen, Sofia Milos has the potential to inspire aspiring actors and actresses. Her determination and commitment to her craft serve as a reminder that success in the entertainment industry can be achieved through passion and hard work.

While her net worth may be unknown, Sofia Milos’ journey as an actress is a testament to the resilience and perseverance required to thrive in a competitive industry.

Net Worth of Sofia Milos Unknown

Eva LaRue Net Worth: $3 Million

Eva LaRue, known for her role as Natalia Boa Vista on CSI: Miami, has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She began her career as a child actor and model, showcasing her talent and versatility from a young age.

LaRue landed her first significant role in the soap opera Santa Barbara, where she captivated audiences with her exceptional acting skills. This breakthrough paved the way for a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Since her time on CSI: Miami, LaRue has continued to make appearances in various series, including the popular show Fuller House and the children’s edutainment program Mack & Moxy. Her versatility as an actress has allowed her to showcase her talent in a range of genres.

With a net worth of $3 million, Eva LaRue has not only made a name for herself in the world of television but has also achieved financial success throughout her career.

Rex Linn Net Worth: $1.5 Million

Rex Linn, known for his role as Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami, has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. In addition to his time on CSI: Miami, Linn has appeared in numerous films and television series throughout his career. Notable credits include State of Affairs, Better Call Saul, and Nashville.

“I’ve always loved playing characters that are flawed or damaged in some way. They’re interesting to me because they have a depth and complexity that keeps the audience engaged.” – Rex Linn

Jonathan Togo Net Worth: $8 Million

Jonathan Togo, widely recognized for his portrayal of Ryan Wolfe on the hit TV series CSI: Miami, has built an impressive net worth of $8 million. Before his successful acting career, Togo was actively involved in music and even formed his own band.

In addition to his role on CSI: Miami, Togo has also appeared in other notable TV series like Special Unit 2, showcasing his versatility as an actor. However, it is his portrayal of the tenacious and dedicated forensic analyst Ryan Wolfe that has significantly contributed to his wealth.

Through his compelling performances, Togo has garnered a loyal fan base and secured a prominent place in the entertainment industry. His dedication and talent have proven to be key factors in his financial success.