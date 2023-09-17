Michael Clarke and on-off girlfriend Jade Yarbrough have sparked rumours of a romantic reconciliation after they were spotted sneaking off on a European getaway together this week.

The couple, who split earlier this year following their notorious Noosa bust-up, both flew from London to France last week and were pictured emerging from the same aircraft.

In a failed attempt to throw off the paparazzi, the couple chose to disembark the flight separately, as seen in photos published by The Daily Telegraph.

Michael was seen swiftly exiting a flight wearing a pair of sunglasses, before stealthily making a beeline for a waiting car.

Not too far behind, Jade exited the aircraft later and was led by a chauffeur to the very same vehicle that Michael had just entered.

Michael Clarke, 42, (left) and on-off girlfriend Jade Yarbrough, 30, (pictured together in November 2022) have sparked rumours of a romantic reconciliation after they were spotted sneaking off on a European getaway together this week

Interior designer Jade, who previously visited Dubai to oversee a work project, did her best to fly under the radar by wearing a pair of sunglasses.

The pair are reportedly set to join their friend, celebrity accountant Anthony Bell on his super-yacht in Nice, the South of France, alongside other celebrity guests including The Morning Show host Larry Emdur and Bell’s rumoured new flame, Annika Martyn.

The group are also anticipated to attend a Rugby World Cup game while in France together.

The couple, who split earlier this year following their notorious Noosa bust-up, both flew from London to France last week and were pictured emerging from the same aircraft

In a failed attempt to throw off the paparazzi, the couple chose to disembark the flight separately

Michael and Jade’s last holiday with Anthony resulted in a headline-making scandal.

Extraordinary footage emerged in January of a heated exchange between the pair while they were on holiday in Noosa.

In the video, which was filmed by an onlooker and later sold to The Daily Telegraph for a reported $10,000, Jade accused Michael of cheating on her with his ex, fashion designer Pip Edwards, on December 17.

The pair are reportedly set to join their friend, celebrity accountant Anthony Bell (left) on his super-yacht in Nice, the South of France

The pair will reportedly be joined by other celebrity guests including The Morning Show host Larry Emdur (left) and Bell’s rumoured new flame, Annika Martyn (right)

All hell broke loose after Michael, Today show host Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine, the sister of Jade, were having dinner at a beachside restaurant in Noosa with Anthony Bell.

Jade recently broke her silence over the infamous brawl in an interview with Stellar Magazine.

The socialite said felt ashamed after the argument made headline across the country, saying: ‘I felt heartbroken and deeply embarrassed. I just wanted to hide forever. There’s no rule book for navigating constant headlines, public life and heartbreak.’

Michael and Jade’s last holiday with Anthony resulted in a headline-making scandal

Extraordinary footage emerged in January of a heated exchange between the pair while they were on holiday in Noosa