



Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin blasted the Bills’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs and coach Sean McDermott for their treatment of Josh Allen on Fox Sports‘ Undisputed on Tuesday.

Irvin came to the defense of the star signal-caller who struggled immensely in Buffalo’s 22–16 overtime loss to the Jets on Monday Night Football. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback’s four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble) factored heavily into the New York’s 10-point second-half comeback victory in the season opener.

Irvin called out Diggs and McDermott for their gestures in the direction of Allen that were caught by cameras, while pointing out his former Cowboys’ quarterback Troy Aikman would never have allowed those kinds of actions during their playing days together.

“Another problem I have with Diggs and his head coach because I know darn well Troy Aikman will bust me in the mouth every time, you know the camera’s on you all day,” said Irvin.

Fox’s Michael Irvin is not a fan of how Stefon Diggs and coach Sean McDermott treated Josh Allen during his struggles against the Jets. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The three-time Super Bowl champion took specific issue with Diggs pointing to his head, imploring Allen to “be smart” with the football.

“I keep seeing Diggs and the head coach [McDermott] look at the quarterback,” Irving said, while imitating Diggs’s gesture to his head. “Stop telling that man, ‘Be smart, be smart,’ because you’re telling everybody else, ‘He’s dumb, he’s dumb, he’s dumb.’ Stop doing that.

“Troy would have called me into a room and hit me in my mouth and I would have said, ‘Thank you Troy you are right.’ Stop messing with this man’s [Allen’s] confidence.”

“STOP MESSING WITH THAT MAN CONFIDENCE!” — @MichaelIrvin88 calls out Stefon Diggs & Bills HC Sean McDermott for their treatment of Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/dYmu60BC8E — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 12, 2023

Irvin stressed that Diggs, who was rumored to be disgruntled over the summer, should focus on supporting his quarterback instead of letting the world watch him questioning Allen’s decision making.

If Buffalo continues to struggle early in the season, this situation is one that will certainly demand more scrutiny.







