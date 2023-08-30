Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson, is firing back at haters who have taken issue with her growing out her armpit hair.

No one should question Paris’s love for her father.

Paris Shows Off Hairy Armpits

Page Six reported that it all started on Tuesday, when Paris, 25, took to Instagram to post a video in which she shared some memories of her late father, who passed away back in 2009 at the age of 50. Paris wore a loose sleeveless dress in the video, and when she pulled her hair up in a high topknot, her lengthy armpit hair was exposed.

“Shaving armpits is a kinda cleanliness,” one social media user commented, with another adding, “You made this whole video just to show you don’t shave your armpits.”

Paris Fires Back

This didn’t sit well with Paris, who fired back at her haters in a post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“i wasn’t tying my hair up to show off my armpit hair,” Paris wrote. “i’ve not shaved it for years and forget it’s there all the time. get over yourselves.”

“i was pulling my hair up to show my glass cutting jawline,” she jokingly added.

Some feminists were quick to defend Paris in the replies of her post.

“I love your hair… Alltho I shave, we as women are meant to have armpit hair, its there for a reason,” one user wrote. “If not, we wouldnt have it. Oh the things we get influenced by when we grow up, to think of natural as weird and gross. Oh well. You rock!”

“You’re fine just the way you are! Keep doing you! Dad will be proud,” another user added, with a third commenting, “love you paris, armpit hair and jawline included lmao.”

“I must say that your armpit hair looks good,” a fourth user bizarrely wrote.

Paris Discusses Michael

The video that started all of this saw Paris talk about her father Michael, who would have turned 65 on Tuesday, with her saying that “back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it.”

Paris went on to say that Michael did not want his children “to even know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party.”

“If you don’t wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don’t love them, you don’t care about them,” she said, going on to explain that when she doesn’t post about her dad’s birthday, “people lose their f—king minds.”

“They told me to kill myself and they’re basically measuring my love from my own father based off of what I post on Instagram,” she added.

Also on Tuesday, Paris took the stage to perform at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction, Colorado, according to The New York Post. There, she told the crowd that Michael “put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here onstage in front of you and scream into a microphone.”

“I owe everything to him,” she continued.

While Paris certainly has the right to grow her armpit hair out as much as she likes, she shouldn’t be surprised if a significant portion of the population is grossed out by this. Only time will tell if she decides to keep up this habit as she gets older in the years ahead.